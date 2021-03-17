Given the debauchery of traditional St. Patrick’s Day festivities, it makes sense that the holiday isn’t exactly known for classy fashion.
From the bright green hues to the “Kiss me, I’m Irish” tops, St. Paddy’s Day is the opportunity to break out the ensembles that don’t get much use in everyday life.
Below, we’ve rounded up 21 funny tweets about St. Patrick’s Day style. Enjoy!
anyone that isn’t irish celebrating st. patrick’s day this weekend in a “kiss me i’m irish” shirt WILL be arrested for fraud— James (@CaucasianJames) March 15, 2019
st. patrick’s day was invented in 1987 when four frat guys wore a green t-shirt— kim (@KimmyMonte) March 16, 2019
I still haven’t picked out the outfit I’m going to embarrass myself in this St. Patrick’s Day.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 14, 2014
Have kids so you can spend too much money on a green St Patrick's Day outfit that your child will say they love but then refuse to wear until it's way too small, then they will wear it every goddamn day except on March 17th.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) March 8, 2021
Can't wait for the 'Kiss Me I'm Not Really Irish My Nationality Is American But I'm Daft So I Confuse It W/ The Concept Of Ancestry' shirts.— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) March 10, 2014
happy st patrick's day to all the drunk white girls in green shirts crying in bathrooms tonight— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) March 17, 2016
My wife forgot to wear green and now she has a pinch mark. She also forgot it was St. Patrick's day so now I have a black eye.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 17, 2016
to my fellow bar industry workers, here's some fun alternatives to those "Kiss Me I'm Irish" shirts to help prevent the influx of drunk sexual harassment that occurs on St. Patrick's Day:— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) March 16, 2018
- Kiss Me And I'll Leprecut You
- Irish You Wouldn't
- Touch Me And Get Shamwrecked
I'm the Mystery Reader for my son's class today. I'd wear green for St. Patrick's Day, but I find it makes pale, blonde me look like Phlegm.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) March 16, 2011
"If only I had a reason to wear this Green shirt" - inventor of St. Patrick's Day— kim (@KimmyMonte) March 16, 2017
I'm not super into St. Paddy's Day because I'd rather drink cocktails than beer and would rather wear black than green.— NYC Blonde (@NYC_Blonde) March 17, 2017
Idk why people tripping yes I buy my kid a outfit for every holiday idgaf if it’s St.Patrick’s day he wearing something new and green🤷🏽♀️😂😂😂😂— JᴀsDᴀRᴇᴀsᴏɴ💁🏽♀️. (@icunv_jas) February 12, 2021
Your "Kiss Me I'm Irish" button will be more effective if you have less vomit on your chin. #ProTip— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 17, 2013
The reason everybody dresses up in green on St. Patrick's Day is so their clothes will match the colour of their face by around 4pm.— Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) March 13, 2013
Ah St Paddy's day...the day I wear my "MADE IN IRELAND" T-shirt in a non-ironic way..and it confuses everyone:)) #StPaddysDay #koreanirish— Daniel Henney (@danielhenney) March 17, 2015
Well they cancelled St Patty day celebrations. Yet mom felt the need to dress me in this rediculous outfit. Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone stay home and FaceTime your friends to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/67XsA6Czvo— OPDK9TYE (@OPDK9TYE) March 17, 2020
St. Patrick's Day reminds me that I don't have any green clothing in my closet, and for that...I am proud.— Kat 🇨🇦🇬🇷 (@kathybotteas) March 17, 2016
Coronavirus better be gone before the 17th or lots of people will have wasted good money on their “kiss me, I’m Irish” shirts.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) March 9, 2020
I never wear green on st patricks day and my excuse is my eyes are green so pinch me bitch i dare you— brennen taylor (@BrennenTaylor) March 17, 2017
frat boys: i’m gonna wear my lakers jersey to this party— kelly (@kelllicopter) March 17, 2018
frat boys on st patrick’s day: i’m gonna wear my celtics jersey to this party because it’s festive
Coworker: Um..weren't you wearing that yesterday?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 18, 2016
Me [looking down at vomit-covered KISS ME I'M NOT IRISH shirt]: Don't think so.