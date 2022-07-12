Nothing says summer more than sun-kissed skin. But we know better than to bake in the sun for hours on end, which is why self-tanners are crucial in maintaining both healthy skin and a gorgeous glow. Luckily for us, St. Tropez’s best-selling self-tanning mousse is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so there’s no excuse to not stock up on this summer must-have.
This lightweight vegan self-tanner has a mousse texture, which makes it easier to apply and rub in evenly. It goes on smoothly and is mess-free, which is imperative when working with a self-tanner. Nothing’s worse than having drips running down your feet or uneven, patchy spots in hard-to-reach places. The formula is quick-drying, hydrating and doesn’t feel sticky or have that yucky chemical smell.
With over 12,500 five-star ratings, we aren’t the only ones raving about this summer beauty staple. Reviewers recommend using it with the St. Tropez mitt for the best and easiest application. Pick one up for yourself and enjoy the savings while you can.