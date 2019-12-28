5 People Injured In Stabbing Attack In NY Rabbi's Home During Hanukkah Celebration

Five people were injured Saturday night when a man armed with appeared to be a machete burst into a rabbi’s home in a New York City suburb and began slashing at a group attending a Hanukkah celebration, CBS News reported.
The man, wearing a scarf over his face, reportedly chased victims as they ran from the scene in Monsey in Rockland County north of Manhattan, then fled in a car. He was captured by New York City police around midnight in the 32nd Precinct in Harlem, said Ramapo Police Chief Bill Weidel.
Five victims were rushed to local hospitals; two of them were in critical condition, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.
The motive for the attack was still unknown late Saturday. But there were at least six suspected anti-Semitic attacks in New York City in the week prior. Police patrols were being boosted in three Brooklyn neighborhoods in response.
The Counterterrorism unit of the New York City Police Department was monitoring the situation in Monsey, a community with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews. Just last month a teacher and father of four in Monsey was critically injured when he was stabbed on his way to synagogue.
The attack Saturday occurred in the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who heads Congregation Netzach Yisroel next door to his house, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed in a statement: “We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that she was “deeply disturbed” by the attack. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind, and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”
Other current and former area representatives tweeted their outrage over the violence. Manhattan City Council member Mark Levine called the attack amid a frightening increase in anti-Semitic violence a “full blown crisis.”
