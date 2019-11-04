Man Fatally Stabbed In Chicken Sandwich-Related Altercation At Popeyes

One person has died following an altercation over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to local reports.

Prince George’s County Police confirmed to HuffPost that officers responded to a call around 7 pm Monday regarding a fight at the Popeyes and discovered an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, sources said the altercation was over the chicken sandwich but nothing has been confirmed. Local reporters said the fight erupted after someone cut in line.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

The wildly popular Popeyes product returned on Sunday after a two-month hiatus. The sandwich prompted a chaotic nationwide frenzy in August when it went viral due to a Twitter feud between the fast-food chain and competitor Chick-fil-A. It sold out across the country just two weeks after it first launched.

This is not the first chicken sandwich-related incident. In September, an armed group rushed a Popeyes restaurant in Houston when they were told in the drive-thru that the product was sold out.

Detectives are working to establish more information about this incident.