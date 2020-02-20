A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his seventies was stabbed in a mosque near Regent’s Park.

Police were called to London Central Mosque at around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. He is in a non-life threatening condition, police said.

Images posted to social media showed a white man in a red hooded top, jeans and bare feet being pinned to the floor by police officers inside the mosque, as others, including a small child, watched on.

A video also showed a knife on the floor under a plastic chair.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man was found with stab injuries.

“He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition,” they said.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.”

A crime scene is in place around the mosque.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the man had been taken to a “major trauma centre”.