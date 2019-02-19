Stacey Abrams Says ‘The More The Merrier’ For 2020 Dems

The field of Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election grew even more crowded Tuesday with the addition of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.
“I say the more the merrier,” the Democrat told CNN after Sanders’ announcement. “We will have a robust debate about the direction of our party and the future of our country, and so I welcome him aboard.”
Sanders endorsed Abrams during her unsuccessful Georgia campaign last year. Though she hasn’t yet officially endorsed his presidential campaign, she said a 2020 field featuring at least a dozen Democrats is healthy.
Sanders announced his campaign with a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump, calling him “a pathological liar” and “a racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe.”
Still, Abrams said the goal isn’t just “to beat Donald Trump.”
“I think the goal is to win the White House,” she said. “The goal is to put forward policy ideas that resonate for the majority of Americans.”