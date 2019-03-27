Stacey Abrams Signals She's Not Interested In Being Biden's Running Mate

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) all but ruled out being Joe Biden’s presidential running mate when pressed Wednesday to address rumors that the former vice president is courting her for the role.

“I think you don’t run for second place,” she said on ABC’s “The View,” sparking cheers from the audience.

“If I’m going to enter a primary, then I’m going to enter a primary,” she continued. “And if I don’t enter the primary, my job is to make certain that the best Democrat becomes the nominee, and whoever wins the primary, that we make sure that person gets elected in 2020.”

"I do not know if I'm running," she says of her own 2020 bid. "I'm thinking about everything."

Abrams, who made history last year as the first black woman to be a major party’s gubernatorial nominee, added that she hasn’t ruled out running her own campaign for president. Though she narrowly lost the election to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, she captured national attention throughout the race. With her star power on the rise, the Democrats chose her to deliver the party’s response to the State of the Union address in February.

Biden has not yet formally revealed his plans to run, but his supporters are eagerly anticipating an announcement in the coming weeks.

Abrams’ comments on “The View” come days after she first addressed the Biden rumors. During a Los Angeles event to promote her new book, she said she and Biden “had a lovely lunch” and discussed each of their possible plans to run.