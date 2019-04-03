Democrat Stacey Abrams eventually acknowledged Republican Brian Kemp as the legal victor in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race despite accusations of voter suppression.

But she never officially conceded the race.

Speaking Wednesday at a National Action Network convention in New York City, Abrams, who would have become the nation’s first black female governor, once again explained why, after four months, she has no plans to declare Kemp a legitimate winner.

“Concession needs to say something is right and true and proper,” Abrams told the crowd. “I’m a good lawyer. And I understand that the law of the land said that Brian Kemp became governor that day. And I acknowledge that.”

She continued: “But you can’t trick me into saying it was right. You can’t shame me into saying that what happened should have happened.”

“I’m not saying they stole it from me,” Abrams added of Georgia Republicans’ role in the race. “But they stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

The Abrams campaign and voting rights activists say that Kemp ― who continued to oversee the state’s elections as secretary of state during the campaign ― sought to suppress minority votes.

Among other accusations, Kemp came under fire in September when The Associated Press revealed that 53,000 voter applications, mostly from black residents, were being held up by the secretary of state’s office.

Abrams’ recent comments were nearly identical to part of the Nov. 16 speech in which she announced the end of her run, calling Kemp an “architect of voter suppression.”

“Let’s be clear, this is not a speech of concession,” she said back in November, explaining that, in her view, “concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper.”

Abrams joined 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang and Julián Castro at the National Action Network event on Wednesday.