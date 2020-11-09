Stacey Abrams Has Priceless Reaction To Republican Claims They Won Georgia

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic superstar from Georgia considered the architect of President-elect Joe Biden’s surprising lead in her state, has a blunt message for Republicans who think President Donald Trump really won there.

“We really won,” she told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “There’s an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House. That’s a big deal.”

Abrams lost a close race for governor in Georgia in 2018 and since then has led the effort to increase voter registration and turnout, especially among people of color and people who had been unlikely voters.

Biden currently holds a lead of at least 11,000 votes in Georgia, which hasn’t selected a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the state and has named Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to lead its recount effort there, where he also lost a race for retain his Senate seat.

See more of Abrams’s conversation with Colbert below:

TONIGHT! @staceyabrams is here and she reminds Democrats that they really won the election. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/B6cWT3nm0x — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2020

