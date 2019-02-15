Stacey Abrams laid out how Democrats should fight President Donald Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee noted on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that the border emergency is “not real” and is only in Trump’s head.

Democrats should definitely take “necessary response” against Trump — including legal action — because “left unchecked he will declare national emergency because tanning beds are disappearing from the shelves,” Abrams joked.

But Democrats’ response “doesn’t have to be public and it doesn’t have to be constant,” she said.

“We validate his behavior by treating it as serious. What we should treat it as is fraudulent and fraught with egotism,” Abrams added. “Sue him, let him lose and don’t give him the credibility of treating this as serious.”