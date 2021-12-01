Stacey Abrams Announces Run For Georgia Governor In 2022

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams said Wednesday that she plans to run for governor of Georgia in 2022, setting up a showdown with Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

Abrams announced the news with a two-and-a-half minute campaign video titled “One Georgia,” in which she touts her history as an activist in the state.

Advertisement

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said in a tweet. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

If Abrams wins, she’d be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted.

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

Abrams previously ran for governor in 2018, narrowly losing to Kemp by less than 1.4 percentage points in an election that was plagued with voting difficulties that especially impacted people of color.

After the loss, Abrams responded by spearheading an ambitious voter registration effort. The organizing paid dividends in 2020 as the state flipped blue, sending Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the Senate and contributing to Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Advertisement