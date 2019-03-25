Stacey Abrams Addresses Rumors Joe Biden Wants Her As A Running Mate

“It says a lot about her leadership and the passion that she has tapped into across the country,” Kimberly Peeler-Allen, a co-founder of Higher Heights, an organization dedicated to getting black women involved in politics, told HuffPost last week. “It is interesting that before she has even decided what she is doing, he has decided what he wants her to do.”

Abrams, whose profile rose even more after delivering the Democrats’ response to the State of the Union address in February, tweeted this month that a 2020 run was “definitely on the table.”