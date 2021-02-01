Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize

Abrams’ work boosting voter turnout has been widely praised for flipping Georgia to Democrats in the presidential and Senate elections. She was the first Black woman to become a Georgia gubernatorial nominee of either party in 2018, and a year later became the first African American woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union address.

She was recently lauded as the “American dream” by musician Pharrell Williams, who credited her with an “incredible analysis of how you could engineer change.”

Of that praise, Abrams said in an interview with People: “I have no right to victory. No politician running for office has the right to win, but as a citizen of Georgia, I had the right to make certain that the votes were counted, that the people who wanted to participate could.”