Stacey Abrams Says 2020 Presidential Run Is 'Definitely On The Table'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is still eyeing a 2020 Democratic run for president.

On Monday, Abrams tweeted that a presidential run next year was “definitely on the table.” Her tweet was meant to clarify an earlier interview at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in which she’d discussed her book Lead From the Outside with PBS “NewsHour” reporter Yamiche Alcindor and mentioned a years-old spreadsheet that lays out her life goals ― including a presidential run at the “earliest” in 2028.

“20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast,” Abrams clarified in her tweet hours later.

Abrams’ former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo also tweeted in what she called a “fact check” that Abrams was “taking a look at all options on the table in 2020 and beyond.”

In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast - as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table... — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019

After narrowly losing her race for Georgia governor to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) in November ― in an election mired in a voter suppression controversy ― many have speculated that Abrams will enter the crowded Democratic field for the 2020 presidential race.

Some have urged her to instead run for Georgia governor again in 2022. And in January, she met with top Democrats about a potential 2020 bid for U.S. senator. Abrams has said she will make a decision either way later this month or early next.

At an event in San Francisco earlier this month, Abrams had said she was “still angry” about her election loss but was channeling that emotion into a push for voting rights. Since the election, she has started the group Fair Fight Georgia, which promotes fair elections and voter participation.