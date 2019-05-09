Stacey Abrams Is Still Considering Running For President In 2020

Former candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams may yet announce a run for president in 2020.

In an interview with Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” podcast released Thursday, Abrams was asked whether she was “still potentially considering joining the ever-growing Democratic presidential field.”

“Yes,” she answered.

Abrams would be joining a crowded field of more than 20 Democratic candidates in the 2020 race so far ― the most diverse field of presidential contenders ever, with several other women and people of color running.

People have pushed Abrams to run for office again since her narrow loss in Georgia’s gubernatorial race in November ― an election mired in a voter suppression controversy ― and have speculated about her running for Senate or president in 2020.

Late last month, Abrams, who made history as the first black woman to be a major party’s gubernatorial nominee, confirmed that she would not be running for U.S. Senate next year, saying it would not be “the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future.”

Earlier this year, Abrams also shot down theories that she would agree to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden officially announced his candidacy in April.

“I think you don’t run for second place,” Abrams said on ABC’s “The View” in March.

In early March, Abrams tweeted that a presidential run was ”definitely on the table.”