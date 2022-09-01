'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Discovers That DMX Died Last Year, Mourns In Tears

“Clueless” star Stacey Dash said Wednesday she was ashamed for just discovering that rapper DMX died, crying in a TikTok video that he had “lost to that demon of addiction.” (Watch it below.)

DMX, whose first five albums hit No. 1 on Billboard, died in April 2021 of a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Advertisement

Dash appeared to be truly unaware of his passing and explained that she was scrolling through TikTok and came upon a DMX song that “saved me many times” ― only it had an #RIP tag on it.

“I know I am late. I did not know he passed away. I am heartbroken ― he was such a great guy,” she wrote.

In the clip, the tearful Dash noted that DMX overdosed. “I am today six years and one month clean,” she said. “And it breaks my heart. ... He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please, don’t lose.”

Advertisement

Since starring as Dee in the 1995 teen comedy classic and on the TV show adaptation, Dash appeared as a hot-take-spewing conservative pundit on Fox News. (She was eventually let go.) In 2018, she put the brakes on a congressional bid after filing the paperwork.