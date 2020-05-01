Stacey Dash Says She Is Ending Her Fourth Marriage

Actor Stacey Dash announced Thursday that she and husband Jeffrey Marty were splitting up after two years.

“My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” the “Clueless” star wrote on Instagram. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Dash and Marty, a lawyer, wed in April 2018 after a whirlwind romance, according to Page Six. It was her fourth marriage. She was arrested last September for allegedly striking him during an argument in Florida but the state attorney’s office dropped the charge.

The actor made a name for herself as Dionne in the 1995 movie “Clueless” and subsequent television show (1996-99).

She later emerged as a right-wing critic whose hot takes may have been too much ultimately for even Fox News, which declined to renew her contract as a commentator in 2017 after a 2½-year run.

In February 2018, Dash filed to run for Congress in California and then dropped out of the race a month later.