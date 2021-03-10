Democrat Skewers Republican Lawmaker's Attack On Black Lives Matter

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) fiercely rebuked Rep. Glenn Grothman on the House floor Wednesday after the Wisconsin Republican declared that Black Lives Matter is a “group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family.”

“How dare you, how dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I’ve heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district,” said Plaskett, who played a prominent role as an impeachment manager in Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

“We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families,” she continued.

“How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community. That is outrageous. That should be stricken down.”

She said that she had planned to speak about her support for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which she noted would provide aid to “all Americans.”

“We know that this is going to provide relief to not only Black lives, Black Americans, but all Americans, that we are interested in children and in their welfare,” she said.

#BlackLivesMatter and I had to let my Colleague from Wisconsin know that in so many words today. #HowDareYou #VIStrong pic.twitter.com/aKNVZoLGqJ — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 10, 2021

Grothman, during debate on the COVID-19 stimulus bill, had argued that a provision in it that would expand the earned income tax credit for single people was penalizing marriage.

“I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election,” he said in a floor speech. “I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family — [I am] disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty.”

He also argued against a provision in the bill that would offer loan forgiveness to Black farmers, calling it “incredibly divisive.”

Grothman was panned online for his comments, including by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who thanked Plaskett for her rebuke, noting, “Systemic racism is real. Even on the floor of Congress.”

The House passed the bill 220-211. It now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it by the end of the week.