PoliticsDonald TrumpJim JordanStacey Plaskett

Del. Stacey Plaskett Exposes Rep. Jim Jordan's Glaring Hypocrisy

The Virgin Islands delegate hit the Donald Trump-loving Ohio Republican with a blunt reminder of the former president's own conduct.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for hypocrisy on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman.”

Plaskett highlighted how Jordan as chair of the House Judiciary Committee was accusing Democrats of weaponizing the government (via the weaponization subcommittee) while at the same time relentlessly attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for charging former President Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment case.

Host Ayman Mohyeldin called the committee “the mother of all ironies” for “targeting a local prosecutor for an investigation they don’t like and bringing the full force of their congressional powers in the House against Alvin Bragg to try and stop him from doing his job.”

“They continually engage in projection,” replied Plaskett, who has a history of fiery exchanges with the Trump-loving Jordan.

“Most of the discussions they have against other individuals are really looking at the mirror at themselves,” she added.

Plaskett noted how Trump when president attempted to weaponize the FBI and Department of Justice against his opponents and critics.

It’s the “same projection,” she added.

Watch the interview here:

