Fashion maven Stacy London is winding down 2019 on a romantic note.

The former “What Not to Wear” host and author publicly acknowledged her girlfriend, Cat Yezbak, for the first time with a touching New Year’s Eve post on Instagram. The message featured a series of heartwarming photos of the couple, along with what appeared to be a screenshot of a viral Dec. 21 tweet from a London fan that described Yezbak as her “hot butch girlfriend.”

In the caption accompanying the photos, London wrote that she and Yezbak had been dating for a little over a year. She noted that it was her “first serious relationship with a woman,” but stopped short of using labels like “lesbian” or “bisexual” in reference to her sexuality.

“So I used to date men,” London wrote. “Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”

“It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say ‘I’m dating a woman’ with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that,” she continued. “Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere.”

London added, “I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY.”

Calling Yezbak a “beautiful, sexy, kind soul,” London said her girlfriend had been introduced to her friends and family some time ago. According to what appears to be Yezback’s Instagram account, she is a member of the band Local Woman and co-CEO of an enterprise called Small Beautiful Things.

As of Tuesday afternoon, London’s post had received more than 47,000 likes.

While the Dec. 31 post may have marked her first public acknowledgment of the relationship, London has been featuring Yezbak on Instagram for some time. An Aug. 30 post showed the pair enjoying a summery seafood dinner.

And last month, London included a photo of her and Yezbak in a heartfelt Thanksgiving Day post.

Her father, the conservative academic, critic and political candidate Herbert London, had died in 2018. She credited Yezbak, along with other friends and family members, with being a source of “love and light” during the difficult year that followed.