Some purchases simply make you feel like a grown-up, signaling you’ve crossed the threshold once and for all into adult life.
We asked HuffPosters about the items they’ve invested in that felt particularly adult-like. At the top of the list were quality vacuums that keep your space clean and presentable, and power tools so you can tackle your own home improvement projects.
But even little purchases can emphasize adulthood, like investing in cloth napkins for company or buying a physical address book like the one your parents always had. Or snagging a fireproof lock bag, because adults actually own valuables worth keeping safe.
Read on for some of our very own I’m-actually-an-adult-now picks, ranging from splurge-worthy to cheap, and see if they feel true to you, too.
