A physical address book

"My mother kept a thorough address book while I was growing up, which lists contact information for everyone from family and family friends to coworkers, my twin’s and my friend’s families and other important contacts. It seemed very adult at the time and like a treasure trove of information."As I got older, I made do by asking her to pull an address from her book whenever I needed it, and then hunted through my texts with her when I would inevitably need the address again. I'd do the same when I'd text my friends for their addresses. This tactic quickly proved more difficult than I had anticipated, especially since my text messages auto-delete after a certain amount of time to help save space on my phone. Scrawling addresses on random sticky notes never to be seen again proved to be hardly an improvement and an equal waste of time."I finally invested in an address book of my own, and it feels great.I am looking forward to continuing to fill it out as the years go by until it it’s as full-fleshed as my mom’s is. And to boot, this seemingly-adult purchase was super affordable, important to me since I tend to be frugal." — Haley Zovickian , shopping writer