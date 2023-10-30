West Elm

A really nice-looking jewelry box

“A few years ago my dresser became such an unsightly mess that I had to take action. I started researching jewelry boxes and I realized if I wanted anything that was going to hold all of my accessories and look nice, I was going to have to shell out. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I accepted it — God knows I’ve shelled out enough for my jewelry over the years, so why not make sure it was housed safely and presentably? The one I ended up buying is no longer available at West Elm, but this acorn wood-veneer option that’s accented with brass hardware is very similar. I do feel it was worth every penny. My dresser is no longer an eyesore and I know that all of my baubles are stored safely.” — Ruane