We Asked HuffPosters About Purchases That Made Them Feel Like Real Adults

"A cordless Dyson can do wonders for your maturity," wrote one HuffPost writer.
A <a href="https://www.mieleusa.com/e/canister-vacuum-cleaners-compact-c1-pure-suction-powerline-scae0-lotus-white-10636160-p" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-suction Miele vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.mieleusa.com/e/canister-vacuum-cleaners-compact-c1-pure-suction-powerline-scae0-lotus-white-10636160-p" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">high-suction Miele vacuum</a>, a <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fmedium-clear-cosmetics-case" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="clear toiletries case from CalPak" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fmedium-clear-cosmetics-case" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">clear toiletries case from CalPak</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-High-Density-Exercise-Massage-Recovery/dp/B00XM2N06O?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon Basics foam roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-High-Density-Exercise-Massage-Recovery/dp/B00XM2N06O?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=653931fee4b0783c4b9f7b8b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Amazon Basics foam roller</a>.
Some purchases simply make you feel like a grown-up, signaling you’ve crossed the threshold once and for all into adult life.

We asked HuffPosters about the items they’ve invested in that felt particularly adult-like. At the top of the list were quality vacuums that keep your space clean and presentable, and power tools so you can tackle your own home improvement projects.

But even little purchases can emphasize adulthood, like investing in cloth napkins for company or buying a physical address book like the one your parents always had. Or snagging a fireproof lock bag, because adults actually own valuables worth keeping safe.

Read on for some of our very own I’m-actually-an-adult-now picks, ranging from splurge-worthy to cheap, and see if they feel true to you, too.

1
Amazon
A fireproof document safe bag
"One of those fire/water proof envelope things to store valuables in now that I have them! I bought one for my brother for Christmas one year, [too]." — Greta Geiselman, HuffPost's senior director of global workplace and security

Geiselman recommended this document bag, which is designed to withstand temperatures up to 2,000 degrees thanks to its double-layered, silicone-coated fiberglass. (The silicone coating also promises to make this item waterproof.) It has a built-in code lock that you can set with a customized combination, and a strong handle so you can easily travel with it.


$31.98 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Dyson V8 cordless vacuum
"It gives me anxiety to spend more than $200 on anything, but in my mid-30s I realized it was time to invest in a real vacuum (i.e. not my push-roller vacuum that left all my shedded hair in clumps on my carpet), so I bought a Dyson Animal vacuum (the kind that specializes in sucking up hair). Let me tell you that I've never missed those hundreds of dollars since. I can now do yoga on the floor of my apartment without getting creeped out by hairballs and tumbleweeds, and I don't fear the judgment of my mother every time she visits me. A cordless Dyson can do wonders for your maturity." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
$375 at Amazon (originally $389.99)$423.56 at Walmart
3
Amazon
A Wen mini circular saw
"I grew up doing woodworking with my dad, fully relying on his well-stocked garage of tools. Now that I'm a grownup and my dad has passed, it's a little daunting to replicate those resources all on my own — especially since I live in a 400-square-foot apartment. But this mini-circular saw has completely changed the game. I can cut through most pieces of wood for around-the-house type of projects with this little guy, and it even has a hose to suck up all the sawdust and prevent it from blowing all over my kitchen, which is about 5 feet away from my living room. I've used it to cut and install moulding, to level uneven bar stools, and to make my own photo frames." — Aiken
$54.15 at Amazon
4
Miele
A high-suction Miele vacuum
"Mine is a slightly older version, but I think this is the most up-to-date model. It is the most simply, thoughtfully designed vacuum and it works incredibly well after more than 10 years of heavy use. The suction power is incredible and it's so easy to use on both carpet and hardwood floors thanks to the variety of attachments. Last year, we added the parquet twister attachment to our arsenal, which I also highly recommend." — Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping managing editor
$469 at Miele$403 at Amazon (originally $469)
5
Taskrabbit
A TaskRabbit
“While it’s not a product purchase at all, the first time I used TaskRabbit to find a qualified person to hang some framed artwork that had been sitting in my hallway forever, it felt so liberating. Finally, I had the maturity to admit that I was never, ever going to complete this task myself — and delegating the project to someone else felt like the ultimate grown-up move. The Tasker that I hired was fast, professional and came incredibly prepared.” — Ruane
Check project rates at TaskRabbit
6
West Elm
A really nice-looking jewelry box
“A few years ago my dresser became such an unsightly mess that I had to take action. I started researching jewelry boxes and I realized if I wanted anything that was going to hold all of my accessories and look nice, I was going to have to shell out. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I accepted it — God knows I’ve shelled out enough for my jewelry over the years, so why not make sure it was housed safely and presentably? The one I ended up buying is no longer available at West Elm, but this acorn wood-veneer option that’s accented with brass hardware is very similar. I do feel it was worth every penny. My dresser is no longer an eyesore and I know that all of my baubles are stored safely.” — Ruane
$180 at West Elm (originally $225)
7
Crate & Barrel
Some special occasion tableware
"Cloth napkins and placemats... any of that 'special occasion' tableware." — Claudia Koerner, senior crime editor

We chose these neutral Crate & Barrel placemats that are uniquely stylish and easy to clean thanks to their textured vinyl design, and this set of four organic cotton napkins sport fun yet casual colorful trims to add some personality to your table.
Placemat: $20 at Crate & BarrelNapkins: $14.97 at Crate & Barrel (originally $29.95)
8
Amazon
A Roomba robot vacuum
"Probably things that made me SO excited as a grown-up that would have fully sucked to receive as gifts as a kid. Like my Roomba." — Abigail Williams, head of audience

This Roomba has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. It can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device, and when its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.
$248 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A portable washing machine and dryer
"A few years ago I briefly lived in an apartment that didn't have laundry machine hook-ups, so I bought a portable clothes washer that works with a kitchen sink and a (relatively) lightweight clothes dryer that works with any regular wall outlet. Although I was very well into adulthood by that point, I had a good laugh at the fact I was buying my very first big 'adult' appliances, and enjoyed the extra feeling of maturity. I can't tell you how handy these continue to be, whether for quick delicate loads, a second dryer for bedding wash day and beyond (reviewers love them for use in RVs, cabins and small apartments, and for skipping the laundromat and stairs). The washing machine has cleaning power beyond what I expected (and an automatic drain pump, so there's no labor involved), and the clothes dryer dries a load of clothes in the same time it takes my 'big' one. Neither requires a special hookup or outlet." — Janie Campbell, senior editor
Washer: $229.99 at Amazon (originally $275)Dryer: $169.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
10
Home Depot
A cordless drill
"I bought it so I could drill into the wall of my house in Florida which is made of concrete. This drill/driver had all the power I needed to get that job done. It's compact too, which is a plus for storage and getting into small spaces." — Chris McGonigal, senior photo editor
$89 at Home Depot (originally $139)
11
Burrow
A Burrow modular sofa
"I had just turned 30 the first time I bought a couch that wasn't a hand-me-down. It felt very significant not only to make a big furniture investment on my own but to also feel like it fully aligned with my personal design choices. I did a ton of research and ended up getting a sofa from Burrow because I wanted it to be something I could assemble on my own, since I moved frequently at the time.I love that it was comfy, cozy and had a minimalist silhouette." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
$1,499 at Burrow
12
Amazon
A physical address book
"My mother kept a thorough address book while I was growing up, which lists contact information for everyone from family and family friends to coworkers, my twin’s and my friend’s families and other important contacts. It seemed very adult at the time and like a treasure trove of information.

"As I got older, I made do by asking her to pull an address from her book whenever I needed it, and then hunted through my texts with her when I would inevitably need the address again. I'd do the same when I'd text my friends for their addresses. This tactic quickly proved more difficult than I had anticipated, especially since my text messages auto-delete after a certain amount of time to help save space on my phone. Scrawling addresses on random sticky notes never to be seen again proved to be hardly an improvement and an equal waste of time.

"I finally invested in an address book of my own, and it feels great. Everyone’s information is now easily findable at a glance and organized into a neat little book. I am looking forward to continuing to fill it out as the years go by until it it’s as full-fleshed as my mom’s is. And to boot, this seemingly-adult purchase was super affordable, important to me since I tend to be frugal." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$14.49 at Amazon (originally $20.19)
13
CalPak
A sturdy travel case for skincare and cosmetics
"Like I said, I am loathe to spend unnecessary money, so for years I’ve been content with stuffing my plethora of toiletries into Ziplock bags whenever I travel. While this was mostly effective, helping to contain my conditioner the several times it’s burst in my bag due to plane altitude, it’s been a sad and kind of gross endeavor. The interior of the bags tended to inexplicably collect humidity from my toiletries, and were somewhat difficult to clean afterwards.

"I finally took the plunge and bought an actual toiletry travel bag from CalPak, and I absolutely love it. It’s chic yet practical, with a clear body that lets me see its contents super easily, and it keeps all of my precious skincare and makeup packed compactly and upright so nothing spills. I love carrying it for everything from longer trips to overnighters. Plus, it’s super easy to clean — I just take a wipe to its inside and outside and it’s as good as new. It’s also impressively sturdy thanks to its reinforced edges, so I know it’ll serve me for the long haul. I bought the medium size but I’ll be back for the small and large sizes soon. I own the mauve color but I’m also obsessed with the mocha and lavender ones (which are limited colorways)." — Zovickian
$85 at CalPak
14
Amazon
A foam roller
"I had been holding off on investing in a foam roller despite increasingly dealing with muscle pain and discomfort. Yet after finally trying out a friend’s roller and experiencing for myself the way it gently unknotted my muscles and relieved my soreness, I had to concede to myself that my body was no longer the spritely teen it once was and that it was finally time to buy a foam roller. The Amazon Basics version satisfies my needs; it's dense yet extremely lightweight so I can easily carry it from room-to-room whenever I need to stretch my muscles out." — Zovickian
$11.98+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
Some actual picture frames
"A subtle but impactful adult swap: Putting my photos and prints in actual frames instead of leaning them against objects for stability or putting them on my wall with poster putty. My photos look so much better and I feel more at ease knowing they’re better protected from dust (and that their backs won’t get residue from the putty or otherwise damaged when it’s time to remove them from the wall). I’ve found that Amazon’s frames are affordable and good-quality; these come in a value pack of 10, can be mounted on the wall or stand alone on a counter or table, and work either vertically or horizontally." — Zovickian
$16.59 at Amazon

A lock bag to keeping important papers safe

If You Want More Than One Thing From This List, Congratulations: You May Be A Responsible Adult

