The Best Stain Removers And Stain-Resistant Items For People Who Spill A Lot

From a stain-resistant couch to a highly-effective red wine stain remover, these are the products clumsy people need on hand.

Messes are less of a problem with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Soap-Bar/dp/B01N1ZHU12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ultra-effective laundry bar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Soap-Bar/dp/B01N1ZHU12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ultra-effective laundry bar</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wine-Away-Stain-Remover-12-Ounces/dp/B0000DDYOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stain remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wine-Away-Stain-Remover-12-Ounces/dp/B0000DDYOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">stain remover</a> just for red wine spills, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=accidentprone-TessaFlores-051222-627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fruggable.com%2Fproducts%2Fabsida-teal-rug%3Fsize%3D2x3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="machine-washable area rug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=accidentprone-TessaFlores-051222-627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fruggable.com%2Fproducts%2Fabsida-teal-rug%3Fsize%3D2x3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">machine-washable area rug</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tarrago-Hightech-Nano-Protector-Spray/dp/B003U47QBY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stain-repellent spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tarrago-Hightech-Nano-Protector-Spray/dp/B003U47QBY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627c2c0fe4b0eb0f070d0b1b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">stain-repellent spray</a> that protects fabrics.
Amazon, Ruggable
If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself in a constant state of knocking things over, stepping into messes or spilling foods down the front of your shirt. You may have even sworn off light-colored clothing because you can’t be trusted wearing them.

To fight the likelihood of stains and messes, this list of dirt-busting, fabric-saving and protective products can help. Shop convenient handheld vacuums, effective laundry pre-treatments, cult-favorite spot cleaners and even a couch that’s resistant to stains.

1
Ruggable
An area rug with a completely machine-washable cover
Ruggable has changed the game when it comes to large scale rugs that you would normally only be able to spot clean. On the website, you can choose from a variety of size, style and pile options, and each rug is fitted with a lightweight and machine-washable cover that is both stain and water resistant. The cover is laid on top of a slightly soft non-slip pad so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around, even in high traffic areas. This accent rug comes in three color variations and size options, starting at 2'x3' all the way up to 9'x12'.

Promising review: “I now have three of these rugs, and want so so many more! They are so easy to install and most importantly, easy to clean! I love them!” – Mylene D.
$89+ at Ruggable
2
Amazon
A best-selling stain remover for carpets and furniture
Although this best-selling cleaner is geared toward pet-related stains and odors, it’s also great at eliminating any old stubborn stains that you had long lost hope of getting rid of. It has an impressive 59,879 five-star reviews on Amazon and uses natural enzymes to target everything from pet urine to wine and food. It’s also chlorine- and hazardous repellent-free, which means it’s safe for colorfast carpets, tile, laminate flooring and for use around the whole family.

Promising review: “Oh my gosh!! ONE application of this product COMPLETELY removed a pet stain on carpet that had practically been cemented in from all of my other attempts to remove it. TOTALLY GONE! So was the smell! Since I didn't have anything to lose, I used this product across a whole variety of flooring. Carpet, Cement, Vinyl and Wood. Yep, even my expensive wood floors. On the carpet, I used the product as directed. It removed every single stain. ALL OF THEM and it also removed that lingering faint smell of pee. For the cement and vinyl flooring, I sprayed on the product and bye bye odors.” – V
$19.97 at Amazon
3
Burrow
A mid-century modern adaptable sectional made with stain-resistant fabric
Burrow specializes in durable, sustainable and stain-resistant furniture that can be modified to suit your ever-changing space and furniture needs. This four-piece rearrangeable sectional couch features plush overstuffed cushions that provide that “ready to sink in” feeling, and all materials are free from ozone depleters, formaldehyde, heavy metals and flame retardants. The fabric is a tight olefin weave that repels stains and can be cleaned up simply with water and bleach without causing any discoloration. Because all Burrow couches are modular, you can remove the ottoman portion and place it on any other section of the couch to fit your room.

Promising review: “I got the Range sofa in stone gray fabric with oak legs. It is perfectly beautiful - simple and elegant. It is very comfortable to sit and lay on. The fabric is durable and easy to wipe clean. Assembly was very easy, the instructions were clear and concise and easy to follow. I am very happy with my choice to buy a Burrow sofa.” – lisa s.
$1,795 at Burrow
4
Amazon
A two-pack of stain-removing laundry bars that are super affordable and highly effective
You might have seen this versatile laundry bar making the rounds on TikTok. The fresh linen-scented Fels Naptha bar by Purex is a pre-wash treatment capable of removing difficult grease and oil stains, blood, grass and stubborn perspiration marks from clothing. You just wet the stain and rub the bar into the affected area before tossing it into the wash. It can also be used to make your own budget-friendly detergent that’s safe for all clothing and a fraction of the cost of traditional liquid detergents.

Promising review: “I was highly skeptical. I live in Georgia and nothing, I mean nothing, has worked to get Georgia red clay out of clothes until now!! I have no idea how I have never heard of this magic bar before but it works!! Never thought I would be able to clean his baseball pants and get the dirt out yet it worked like a dream! My son spilled salad dressing down the front of his brand new Polo shirt and it was covered in oil stains. I pretreated it with the bar and then washed as usual. VIOLA! No more oil stains!! It’s AMAZING!!!” ― American Girl
$5.60 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A three-pack of Tide Pens for stain removal on the go
If you've given up wearing white because you always manage to spill on yourself, this handy pack of Tide Pens can be great to have in your car, purse or desk for stain removal on the go. Each pen is preloaded with a powerful solution that breaks down stains, and the microfiber tip helps to lift and absorb them. The solution is bleach-free, making it compatible with colorfast clothing, and no water is required.

Promising review: “These were lifesavers. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide.” – NAD
$7.74 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A high-tech repellent spray that protects shoes, clothes and accessories from stains
If you find yourself constantly getting caught in the rain or scuffing your new pair of shoes, this transparent repellent spray can waterproof and mess-proof easily damaged fabrics such as suede, leather and velvet. The nano-tech spray adheres to individual fibers to create an ultra breathable layer in which dirt, oil or water slide down in small drops.

Promising review: “FINALLY! I searched forever to find a spray that could protect my new velvet pumps. I did internet searches and even contacted the manufacturers and finally found Tarrago HighTech Nano Protector Spray. I followed the directions and sprayed my new velvet shoes and it did not ruin my shoes at all. I am so pleased. If you have a fabric that is silk, velvet or anything else that is delicate but needs protection, please try this spray. It is great. I highly recommend it.” – carrera4
$14.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A cult-favorite stain removing powder for laundry
OxyClean’s oxygen-based and water-activated powder has 52,512 five-star ratings on Amazon and works with regular detergent to get rid of persistent spots and set-in stains. This three-pound container can last for 65 loads of laundry and also works for spot treatments on carpets and upholstery.

Promising review: “Holy moly this stuff is amazing!!!!! My child’s infant clothing had breast milk spit up stains all over them from 3 years ago and this product removed all of the stains. The stains were from so long ago and a really bad yellow that I soaked them overnight in this and BOOM, all stains gone in the morning. Threw them in the wash and they are perfect for the next baby. I am just amazed by how well this worked!!!” – SNA
$7.88 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 12-ounce bottle of a highly reviewed stain remover just for red wine spills
Effective on both fresh and dried stains, this stain-removing spray works without the use of bleach or phosphates. Although it’s designed specifically for red wine, Wine Away can also be effective on stains from coffee, blood and ink or even used as a degreaser. Use this citrus-scented spray on carpets, clothing and upholstery.

Promising review: “Awesome product! I had an unfortunate accident where a guest knocked over a glass of port wine from an end table which splashed on white window shades, white window sills, while baseboards, taupe-colored painted walls and white carpeting. I left it that way for a few days in order to research the best way to hopefully clean it up without negative results. I used it today, after days of doing nothing, mostly because I was afraid to make it worse. Lo and behold! I completely cleaned the window sills, the window shades, the baseboards, the walls and the carpeting! You cannot even tell it happened. No stains or color change to the carpet or the walls or the white painted surfaces. Before you try or use anything, buy this. It cannot be beat! I was afraid I might have to hire a professional to clean the carpet and that I might have to completely repaint walls, but no. I cannot recommend this product more highly! You will not be disappointed, I guarantee it.” – Sharon Hamilton
$9.32 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A basic button-up shirt made from stain-resistant fabric
Made with a cotton-poly blend, this roll-sleeve twill shirt is machine washable and has a soil-release finish so that stains slide off easily and the shirt remains colorfast. It’s available in six colors and eight sizes and features a gently contoured silhouette as well as a seven-button placket to reduce gaping.


Promising review:“I don’t know what this material is, but I am filthy and clumsy. I literally knocked two pints of heavy cream directly on myself in the walk in cooler.....and it bounced right off. [This shirt] doesn't wrinkle and it doesn't fade. All my clothes should be made of this.” – tattootania
$16.30+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A convenient hand-held vacuum for spills
Black+Decker's best-selling cordless handheld vacuum cleaner has over 50,860 five-star reviews on Amazon and can be a great way to quickly vacuum up broken glass, dried debris or other messes. The slim nozzle rotates 180 degrees to fit into difficult-to-reach areas and a flip-up brush makes vacuuming upholstery more effective. This lightweight and portable vacuum also uses cyclonic action that spins dust and debris away from the filter so there is a constant source of powerful suction.

Promising review: "This little vacuum is amazing. We have two cats who are messy eaters and shed like crazy. Since our entire house is wood floors with a couple of area rugs, most of the hair forms into little dust balls that hang out in the living room and on the stairs. Vacuuming them up with this is now my favorite chore; it is SO satisfying to see them sucked right up with little to no effort on my part! Same with the dry food bits that end up all around their eating area; just one minute with the vacuum and it's spotless. It also picks up soil and cat litter reasonably well." — Amanda Storey
$49 at Amazon
shoppinglaundryStain removalstains

