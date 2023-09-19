There’s nothing worse than ruining a new pair of shoes with mud and dirt from a day filled with unpredictable weather — so we found the best stain-resistant sneakers that you can wear with no fear. Whether you get caught in a rainstorm or mistakenly step in a dirty pile of leaves, these kicks deter splashes and stains, keeping your toes happy and clean every time you wear them.
If you work in a hospital or spend a lot of time outdoors, you’re likely always looking for a pair of durable, comfortable shoes that will easily repel the elements. These kicks all boast water- or stain-resistant fabric, to protect the longevity of your shoes and to ensure you’re always putting your best (and cleanest) foot forward.
