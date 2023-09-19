Thousand Fell

A pair of unisex chic white Thousand Fell sneakers

You can never have too many pairs of plain white sneakers, especially ones that are stain-, water- and odor-resistant, breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. Coming in men's and women's sizes, Thousand Fell sneakers are made from recycled materials — the brand even uses rubber yoga mats to create their bouncy insoles. They have a mesh liner, so you can wear them with or without socks and boast short to no break-in time. The $145 purchase price includes a “recycling deposit” that will be credited toward the purchase of your next pair.