Stain-Resistant Sneakers You’ll Be Glad To Have On A Rainy Fall Day

These shoes were made to survive the elements.
<a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fcolumbia-bonehead-pfg%2Fproduct%2F9596999" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Columbia sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fcolumbia-bonehead-pfg%2Fproduct%2F9596999" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Columbia sneakers</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-lace-up-sneaker-white" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thousand Fell sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-lace-up-sneaker-white" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Thousand Fell sneakers</a> and <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fdansko-penni%2Fproduct%2F9742086" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dansko sneakers." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ff2bb3e4b0ead78b223512&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fdansko-penni%2Fproduct%2F9742086" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dansko sneakers.</a>
There’s nothing worse than ruining a new pair of shoes with mud and dirt from a day filled with unpredictable weather — so we found the best stain-resistant sneakers that you can wear with no fear. Whether you get caught in a rainstorm or mistakenly step in a dirty pile of leaves, these kicks deter splashes and stains, keeping your toes happy and clean every time you wear them.

If you work in a hospital or spend a lot of time outdoors, you’re likely always looking for a pair of durable, comfortable shoes that will easily repel the elements. These kicks all boast water- or stain-resistant fabric, to protect the longevity of your shoes and to ensure you’re always putting your best (and cleanest) foot forward.

1
Thousand Fell
A pair of unisex chic white Thousand Fell sneakers
You can never have too many pairs of plain white sneakers, especially ones that are stain-, water- and odor-resistant, breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. Coming in men's and women's sizes, Thousand Fell sneakers are made from recycled materials — the brand even uses rubber yoga mats to create their bouncy insoles. They have a mesh liner, so you can wear them with or without socks and boast short to no break-in time. The $145 purchase price includes a “recycling deposit” that will be credited toward the purchase of your next pair.
Women's: $145 at Thousand FellMen's: $145 at Thousand Fell
2
Zappos
A unisex pair of Columbia Bonehead sneakers with a toggle pull
With a trendy toggle bungee closure, these slide-on shoes from Columbia have shock-absorbing cushioning, making them super comfortable. They're water- and stain-repellent, with a round toe and low silhouette so they're easy to style with casual or more dressed-up looks. And they even have a slip-resistant outsole that will keep you from sliding and gliding on wet days.
Women's: $66.63+ at ZapposMen's: $60.60+ at Zappos
3
Vessi
A pair of waterproof unisex Vessi sneakers
While they're not specifically sold as "stain" proof, these stylish, breathable knit sneakers from Vessi are 100% waterproof and can go in the washing machine. They're intentionally made with tiny pores that keep your feet cool and free from sweat and smells, while still keeping outside water and wetness out. They have a thick, cushioned midsole, giving your feet ample support for all-day wear, and a sporty shape, giving you an effortlessly cool look.
$125 at Vessi
4
Zappos
A pair of women's Dansko Penni sneakers
If you already know and love Dansko for their timeless clogs, may we introduce you to the Penni sneaker? This shoe boasts a thick EVA sole that gives you cushion and support and 3M Scotchgard-treated upper fabric that's stain-resistant. It has a cute bungee toggle closure, so you'll never be caught with your shoes untied, and the inside lining is made to keep your feet dry and odor-free, even after hours of wear.
$91.07+ at Zappos
5
Zappos
A pair of men's Timberland chukka kicks
Move over steel-toe boots — there's a new Timberland shoe in town, and it's good-looking as well as water-, oil- and stain-repellent. These chukka-style boot sneakers are sporty enough to wear in the city or while walking the dog but still dress up for business casual events. They have a cushioned footbed that's super comfy and featured a mixed leather and fabric upper for some extra style points.
$79.99+ at Zappos

