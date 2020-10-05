Led Zeppelin Wins Copyright Battle Over 'Stairway To Heaven'

1 / 23 Led Zeppelin: All My Love (With Lyrics)

Led Zeppelin: All My Love (With Lyrics) Should I fall out of love, my fire in the light To chase a feather in the wind Within the glow that weaves a cloak of delight There moves a thread that has no end. For many hours and days that pass ever soon the tides have caused the flame to dim At last the arm is straight, the hand to the loom Is this to end or just begin? * Chorus: All of my love, all of my love, All of my love to you. (repeat) The cup is raised, the toast is made yet again One voice is clear above the din Proud Aryan one word, my will to sustain For me, the cloth once more to spin Chorus Yours is the cloth, mine is the hand that sews time his is the force that lies within Ours is the fire, all the warmth we can find He is a feather in the wind Chorus

YouTube