Led Zeppelin Wins Copyright Battle Over 'Stairway To Heaven'

The copyright battle over the iconic riff to “Stairway to Heaven” will not lead to the steps of the Supreme Court.
The court on Monday declined to take up a long-running legal fight over whether Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page plagiarized “Taurus,” a 1968 instrumental by the 1960s band Spirit, to create the riff for the classic 1971 rock ballad.
The justices didn’t offer any explanation for declining to review the case, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Variety reports the decision ended six years of litigation.
The high court’s decision not to hear the case leaves in place a decision from March in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a jury verdict finding “Stairway” did not infringe on “Taurus,” according to Variety.
The suit was filed in 2014 by the estate of Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, who drowned in 1997.