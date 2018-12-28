Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
13 Home Items To Buy At Walmart During Post-Holiday Sales

Take advantage of the falling prices.
By Katelyn Mullen
12/28/2018 04:34pm ET

The holidays may be over but will the spending really stop?

It’s hard to pass up the post-holiday deals many retailers are giving, especially on items you may covet all year. Do you regret not grabbing that new vacuum during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale extravaganzas? Have you had your eye on the Kitchen Aid mixer but convinced yourself you really don’t need it?

If you’ve been toying with purchasing a vacuum, stand mixer or coffee maker, you may want to do some quick browsing because prices are dropping. Walmart is offering clearance on many items from all corners of the store, like toys, clothes and holiday decor, but with a plethora of options for vacuums, stand mixers and coffee makers at really great prices.

If you’ve been thinking about making a purchase, browse the items below for some discounted prices.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
Normally: $199.99Sale price: now $149.99Free 2-day shipping Shop it here.
KitchenAid KSM150PSCU Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver
Walmart
Normally: $499.99Sale price: now $279.95Free 2-day shipping Shop it here.
BUNN 10-cup Thermofresh Home Brewer
Walmart
Normally: $149.00Sale price: now $126.99Free shipping Shop it here.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum
Walmart
Normally: $499.99Sale price: now $300.02Shop it here.
SENCOR Stand Mixer - White
Walmart
Normally: $129.99Sale price: now $89.99Only at Walmart Shop it here.
Cuisinart 10-Cup Coffeemaker with Hot Water On Demand System
Walmart
Normally: $129.00Sale price: now $94.17Free 2-day shipping Shop it here.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Normally: $599.99Sale price: now $349.99Free shipping Shop it here.
Cuisinart 14-Cup Stainless Steel Coffeemaker Machine
Walmart
Normally: $99.99Sale price: now $59.99Free 2-day shipping Shop it here.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White
Walmart
Normally: $229.99Sale price: now $189.00Free 2-day shipping Shop it here.
Ninja Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Brewer with Glass Carafe
Walmart
Normally: $149.00Sale price: now $79.88Free shipping Shop it here.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Normally: $249.99Sale price: now $199.99Free shipping Shop it here.
Oster 12-Speed Planetary Stand Mixer with Stainless Steel Bowl, 4.5 Quart
Walmart
Normally: $149.00Sale price: now $126.00Free 2-day shippingShop it here.
Ninja Coffeemaker System Black
Walmart
Normally: $99.99Sale price: now $64.57Free 2-day shipping Shop it here .
