You might just become a breadwinner with one of these under-$200 stand mixers.

Your Instagram feed probably looks a little different these days, with pictures featuring lots of loungewear, pets confused about why their humans are staying in so much and, of course, so many slices of freshly baked bread.

It seems like everyone was hiding a sourdough starter in the back of their fridge.

It’s an admittedly weird time, and baking something that looks like it came from either “Nailed It” or “The Great British Baking Show” has been shown to help with stress, psychologists have pointed out. So there’s much more to that éclair that meets the eye — it’s a labor of love, after all.

Maybe all those perfectly powdered sourdough pictures and toast talk has had you feeling inspired to try making your own bread. And if you don’t want your arms to hurt too much, you’ll need the right stand mixer.

You may have seen some stand mixers that are pretty pricey, like this $1,500 Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg version that made us do a double take. Luckily, we’ve spotted mixers that are under $200 and can be used for more than just bread making, including a KitchenAid stand mixer that’s able to make five dozen cookies in one batch.