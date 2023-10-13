When I moved into my current apartment, the old tenants had left a variety of random items, ranging from a freaky puppet to a broken window AC. They did, however, do me one of the biggest favors of my adult life by leaving a standing broom and dustpan set.

I had never thought much about brooms, other than the general resentment I feel toward all cleaning apparatuses. And as I was about to toss the standing broom with the other broken appliances, I saw a TikTok from one of my favorite mental health-friendly content creators, therapist and author KC Davis, singing the praises of her own broom and standing dustpan.

In the video, Davis says she used to procrastinate about sweeping. Yet, she’s found that her standing broom — one that locks into a flat-bottomed dustbin with a long handle that eliminates the need to constantly bend over when cleaning up a mess — has made her hate sweeping less and, therefore do it more.

“Sometimes the answer is not, ‘Just make yourself try harder,’ Davis said in a TikTok. “Sometimes it’s just ‘What accommodation do I need?’”

Sweeping with a standing dustpan is such a simple, old-school idea, and yet I had never thought of it as a hack to make cleaning a little easier on the body. After watching Davis’ video, I started to reach for the old, kinda grimy standing dustpan that was left in my apartment. To my surprise, it made sweeping up way less daunting and removed so many of the smaller tasks — bending, brushing, walking to the trash can — from the task.

With my standing broom I literally just sweep the mess into the dustpan box and it’s over. When I’m feeling really tired, I don’t even have to empty the box every time I use it. The little dust bunnies can just chill out in the dustpan until I want to empty it.

When compiling standing dustpan options, I smiled as I read Amazon reviewer Jody M. describe how getting a standing broom has made her life easier too.

“While this broom and dustpan isn’t a new idea, I had just never thought of it,” they wrote. “And am I glad I did. And while it still is a ‘chore’ it’s now a much easier one! And while my aching back and sore legs are gone, so to is my excuse to not go to the gym!!”

While my hand-me-down dustpan eventually went out with the trash, I soon replaced it with an adorable pink one (listed below) that I love even more. The cheery color tricks my brain into thinking sweeping is some sort of game, and it looks cute enough to leave around the house.

If you hate dusting and sweeping, have mobility issues or generally want to make cleaning a little bit easier, here are my suggestions for upgrading your life with a simple standing broom.

