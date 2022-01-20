The day I moved into my tiny studio apartment with no closets or storage space, the sun was shining, the birds were chirping and my winter coats were in a trash bag in my ex’s pickup truck. In the summer heat, I was more concerned with finding cold beer and a Craigslist window fan than thinking about where and how I’d eventually store my winter clothes. How young and tan I was then (this was last summer).

Flash to peak winter, and let me tell you, my studio apartment is not doing well. With no room to put my coats, scarves, hats and boots, my winter garb has taken over my apartment, like the aftermath of a beaten piñata — one that’s filled with boring warm clothes and not candy. As stated, I have no closets. And before you say anything about “hooks,” let me say, my entire apartment is comprised from shoddy drywall, so when hanging anything heavier than a ripped Kurt Cobain poster, you need to use a stud finder, anchor it with a drill and pray the universe likes you that day so it still doesn’t fall out. Hanging my curtains was the worst day of my life, and I’ve been dumped in public.

Advertisement

I just wanted something that stands alone to hold my winter gear, isn’t super ugly and costs less than $100. And let me tell you, finding a ticket to the Met Gala would have been easier. I went to seven, that’s right, seven different big box stores in my city and the surrounding suburbs, looking for a standing coat rack — any standing coat rack — and nothing. Not a single one.

Emotionally defeated and still overwhelmed by all my damn winter coats, I took to the internet to pursue my standing coat rack odyssey, which I’m overjoyed to share with you.

For the purpose of this piece, we’re looking exclusively at standing coat racks and coat trees. As I told the lovely teenager at some store in New Jersey, they’re not garment racks (the portable closet-like ones that have a long rod for hangers). I was looking for the kind with little “branches” for coats, hats, scarves, keys and whatever else you carry around all day and throw off upon entry.

Whether you’re a coat collector like me or a jacket minimalist, I’ve cited the weight capacity for each rack. Some are better for single, lightweight windbreakers or sweatshirts and some are heavy-duty racks that can hold a dozen heavy winter coats. I’ve also noted the size, so you can see what fits best in your doorway area. I tried to find decorative, unique-looking racks that you won’t hate having in your house. And, because I love you, they’re all under $100.

Advertisement

From wooden coat trees to standing metal racks, I’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.