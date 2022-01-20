The day I moved into my tiny studio apartment with no closets or storage space, the sun was shining, the birds were chirping and my winter coats were in a trash bag in my ex’s pickup truck. In the summer heat, I was more concerned with finding cold beer and a Craigslist window fan than thinking about where and how I’d eventually store my winter clothes. How young and tan I was then (this was last summer).
Flash to peak winter, and let me tell you, my studio apartment is not doing well. With no room to put my coats, scarves, hats and boots, my winter garb has taken over my apartment, like the aftermath of a beaten piñata — one that’s filled with boring warm clothes and not candy. As stated, I have no closets. And before you say anything about “hooks,” let me say, my entire apartment is comprised from shoddy drywall, so when hanging anything heavier than a ripped Kurt Cobain poster, you need to use a stud finder, anchor it with a drill and pray the universe likes you that day so it still doesn’t fall out. Hanging my curtains was the worst day of my life, and I’ve been dumped in public.
I just wanted something that stands alone to hold my winter gear, isn’t super ugly and costs less than $100. And let me tell you, finding a ticket to the Met Gala would have been easier. I went to seven, that’s right, seven different big box stores in my city and the surrounding suburbs, looking for a standing coat rack — any standing coat rack — and nothing. Not a single one.
Emotionally defeated and still overwhelmed by all my damn winter coats, I took to the internet to pursue my standing coat rack odyssey, which I’m overjoyed to share with you.
For the purpose of this piece, we’re looking exclusively at standing coat racks and coat trees. As I told the lovely teenager at some store in New Jersey, they’re not garment racks (the portable closet-like ones that have a long rod for hangers). I was looking for the kind with little “branches” for coats, hats, scarves, keys and whatever else you carry around all day and throw off upon entry.
Whether you’re a coat collector like me or a jacket minimalist, I’ve cited the weight capacity for each rack. Some are better for single, lightweight windbreakers or sweatshirts and some are heavy-duty racks that can hold a dozen heavy winter coats. I’ve also noted the size, so you can see what fits best in your doorway area. I tried to find decorative, unique-looking racks that you won’t hate having in your house. And, because I love you, they’re all under $100.
From wooden coat trees to standing metal racks, I’ve rounded up some fun options below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An open coat tree with shelves and hooks
To make the most of verticle space, this rack comes with hooks, shelves and a metal basket for your keys, wallet, mask and more. Leave a pair of shoes at the bottom and use the different hooks for jackets and bags. Size:
The base is 18 by 18 inches and it's 72 inches high. Capacity:
Each hook can hold three pounds. The basket can hold 40 pounds and the shelves can hold 25 pounds each. Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
A triangle-shaped tree rack with heavy-duty hooks
If you need a rack to hold closer to 10 coats, this may be the one. The triangle shape spreads out the weight and the powered-coated metals will keep the rack standing strong. The tree-like shape makes it whimsical while it remains a super functional piece. Size:
The base is 17.72 by 17.72 inches and the tree is 70.87 inches high. Capacity:
This rack holds 40 pounds. Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
A wrought iron-style coat rack with umbrella holder
I feel like this is the rack from my rich childhood friend's house, with lots of dark wood and granite? The curved metal hooks give it an elevated look, and the base holds umbrellas. Size:
The base is 14.5 x 14.25 inches, and the rack ise 71 inches high. Capacity:
This holds 19 pounds. Reviewers say it hold five to six winter coats. Get it from Amazon for $87.66.
A minimalist coat tree that adjusts to three sizes
If you're looking for a minimalist coat rack that can fit in small spaces and blend into the room, you found it. This rack has six wooden hooks and is adjustable to three different sizes, making it perfect for smaller spaces or kids' rooms. It's "easy assembly" with no tools required, so it's easy to set up in the winter and break down in the summer. It also comes in five colors. Size:
This rack is adjustable to 39, 54 and 68 inches high. The base is 18 inches across. Capacity:
There's not an exact weight listed, but reviews say this is a rack for lighter coats and bags or one or two heavy coats. (Read: if you're looking to store 8 heavy coats, this isn't your guy.) Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
A coat tree with a bench and shoe rack
This rack uses vertical space really creatively and is great for little nooks or funky-shaped doorways -- you know the ones I'm talking about. With a little bench for sitting or decorations and room for shoes, this rack will help you unwind the second you get in the door. Size:
The bench is 28.3 inches long and 11.8 inches wide and the tree is 70.9 inches high. Capacity:
Each hook can hold 15 pounds and the shoe bench can hold 198 pounds. Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
A free-standing metal coat rack with hooks and hangers
OK, so this one is right on the coat rack/garment rack line, but it has hooks on it, so I'm going to call it a coat rack. With room for a pair of shoes and hooks for bags and scarves, this is an ideal rack for a solo apartment or bedroom (or maybe very minimalist partners that share a jacket and communicate really well about space?). If you like to keep your coat on a hanger, but don't have a formal coat closet, this rack lets you properly store your coat, with hooks for keys or canvas grocery bags. Size:
The base is 17.7 inches long and 11.02 inches wide and the hanging bar sits 66.9 inches high. Capacity:
There isn't a weight listed, but because this rack is metal it's likely more durable than other wooden or particleboard coat racks. Do keep in mind the rod for hangers is less than 17 inches long, and may only have room for a couple of coats. Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
A tree-shaped coat tree to bring nature to you
Make your morning the scene from "Snow White" in which the birds help her get ready. This coat tree looks like an actual tree, with branch-like hooks for all your coats and bags. Size:
The base is 16.25 wide and 14.4 inches long and the rod is 73.25 inches high. Capacity
: This is definitely a rack you get for its looks over its practicality. There isn't a weight limit listed, yet lots of reviewers say it holds lighter coats, bags and other light items. Get it from Amazon for $65.99.
An entrance bench with a shoe rack and coat hooks
A bench, shoe rack and coat hook trifecta? With over 2,000 positive reviews
? Count me in. This guy can fit right by your front door (or in an entry hallway) as a one-stop-shop for dropping all your wet winter clothes. With 9 hanging hooks and two shelves, it will keep all your scarves, hats and jackets organized. Store your slippers on the bottom so you can step right into them after taking off your snow boots. This bench comes in four colors. Size
: This rack is 33 inches long, 12 inches wide and 72 inches high. Capacity:
This can hold up to 330 pounds. Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
A colorful metal coat rack with hat hooks
With 12 hooks at three different heights, this rack is great for organizing bags, jackets, hats and scarves. The square base helps it stay stable, and the color brings some cheer to a cold winter day (it also comes in white). With over 8,000 positive reviews, this is a good basic on a budget. Size:
The base is is 15.3 x 15.3 inches and the rod is 72 inches high. Capacity:
It doesn't list an exact weight, but reviews suggest using this for lighter coats, kids' coats and warm weather gear like hats and scarves. Get it from Amazon for $29.97.