Fans Tell 'And Just Like That' To Kiss Off For 'Shabby' Stanford Blatch Farewell

Stanford Blatch, the beloved character played by the late Willie Garson, made a much-criticized exit from “And Just Like That” on Thursday. (Spoilers ahead.)
Fans vented at the writers of the “Sex and the City” reboot for providing such a “shabby” and “classless” farewell for Stanny.
According to outlets, Blatch was written off with a letter that he penned to pal Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) without a face-to-face goodbye.
“Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo. I couldn’t tell you ― not without crying. And you have had enough crying,” Blatch wrote, referring to Carrie mourning the recent death of husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth).
Blatch’s husband, Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), said Stanford asked for a divorce and left to manage a teen TikTok star in Asia.
“I don’t get it — we were so happy,” Anthony told Carrie in a slightly deluded take on their stormy relationship.
Garson died of cancer in September. He was 57. By the time the show filmed the scene of Big’s funeral, Garson had shared with the cast that he was ill, the New York Post reported. Declining health made it impossible for him to continue on the show after that, eliminating the possibility of a planned emotional farewell between Stanford and Carrie, showrunner Michael Patrick King told TVLine.
“That day was excruciating, to be in a fictional world of the loss of a life, but in the real world, of somebody that you knew was sick — that was his last day working with us,” Parker, a friend of Garson’s off screen, told Vulture.
