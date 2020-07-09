Stanford Professor Shares Plan To Subvert Trump's 'Evil Edict' On Foreign Students

Michael McFaul, a professor of political science at Stanford University, revealed Wednesday how he wants to “subvert” President Donald Trump’s “evil edict” stopping international students from staying in the United States if their courses are entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic this fall.

McFaul, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia in President Barack Obama’s administration, tweeted he was volunteering to teach a course in the California college’s 50,000-capacity football stadium “‘in person’ for ALL of our international students.”

Possible topics of study could include “Irrational ICE Policies” or “Explaining the Erosion of American Democratic Institutions in the Trump Era,” McFaul added in a further dig at the Trump White House:

To subvert Trump's evil edict, Im volunteering to teach a course @Stanford in our football stadium "in person" for ALL of our international students. Possible topics: "Irrational ICE Policies" or "Explaining the Erosion of American Democratic Institutions in the Trump Era." — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 9, 2020

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday a new rule allowing it to strip visas from international students if their coursework is entirely online.

The decision is being challenged in court by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It’s not clear McFaul was joking with his suggestion. He did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for clarification.

The idea was cheered by others on Twitter, though:

Thank you. With all the smart people in our universities, there's got to be a creative path to protect these wonderful students from the wrath of Donald Ignoramus. — Modello Especial (@GreatWordsmith) July 9, 2020

What a great idea. Basically, a teach-in. Awesome offer Mr McFaul. With the many world-class scholars & univs in the greater Bay Area & throughout Calif, these could legally keep all our students here studying *safely.* Plus, they could be livestreamed, educating many others too. — Patricia #BlackLivesMatter Prewitt (@thePumamama) July 9, 2020

Brilliant!



Teaching and protest all in one. https://t.co/3WFOuMSVfc — Talkshiticus (@Talkshiticus) July 9, 2020

