Stanford Professor Shares Plan To Subvert Trump's 'Evil Edict' On Foreign Students

Michael McFaul, a professor of political science at Stanford University, revealed Wednesday how he wants to “subvert” President Donald Trump’s “evil edict” stopping international students from staying in the United States if their courses are entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic this fall.
McFaul, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia in President Barack Obama’s administration, tweeted he was volunteering to teach a course in the California college’s 50,000-capacity football stadium “‘in person’ for ALL of our international students.”
Possible topics of study could include “Irrational ICE Policies” or “Explaining the Erosion of American Democratic Institutions in the Trump Era,” McFaul added in a further dig at the Trump White House:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday a new rule allowing it to strip visas from international students if their coursework is entirely online.
The decision is being challenged in court by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
It’s not clear McFaul was joking with his suggestion. He did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for clarification.
The idea was cheered by others on Twitter, though:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.