'Have You Ever Seen An Ending Like That?' Freak Play Sends Stanford Baseball To CWS.

A fly ball lost in the twilight spelled ecstasy for College World Series-bound Stanford and misery for Texas on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

The score was tied 6-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the NCAA tournament game. Stanford’s Drew Bowser lofted what’s usually a routine fly ball to right-center, but Texas outfielders Dylan Campbell and Eric Kennedy couldn’t seem to track the ball.

It plopped several feet in front of Campbell, as Stanford’s Alberto Rios scored the winning run from second base and touched off a wild celebration at Stanford’s field.

Stanford earned its third-straight trip to the CWS. Campbell, who tied the game with an RBI single earlier, buried his head in his hands.

“Before you ask me a question, I’m going to ask you a question,” Stanford coach David Esquer said afterward, per ESPN. “Have you ever seen an ending like that? Because I haven’t.”

A WILD WALK-OFF SENDS STANFORD TO OMAHA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bhwufpAcbb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2023