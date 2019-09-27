Video Shows 3 Stanford University Band Members Kneeling During National Anthem

Some members of Stanford University’s marching band were seen kneeling during the national anthem at a college football game last weekend, as calls for Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL continue.

A video captured by KXSF 102.5 FM San Francisco Community Radio showed three members of the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band kneeling on the field ahead of Saturday’s game, in which the Oregon Ducks defeated the Stanford Cardinals.

The video of the apparent peaceful protest caught the attention of Kaepernick, who retweeted the clip earlier this week.

Kaepernick famously led peaceful protests against social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games. The league has been widely accused of blackballing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has remained unsigned by a team since becoming a free agent after the 2016 season.

U.S. Olympic fencer and activist Race Imboden, who in August kneeled on the medals stand at the 2019 Pan American Games during the national anthem, also shared the video on Twitter.

The student-run Stanford Band, which has a history of making headlines for its colorful performances ― and at times for its trolling ― has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Last week, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who continued to kneel at NFL games long after Kaepernick’s last season, questioned why his former teammate hasn’t been called to return to the league amid a string of quarterback injuries.

“We’ll see if it will be different this time,” he told reporters.