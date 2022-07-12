Shopping

The TikTok-Viral Stanley Drinking Tumbler Has Been Re-Stocked

This social media success story boasts a 150,000-person waitlist and is known to sell out in mere minutes.

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stanleyrelaunch-griffinwynne-07072022-629a119be4b0b1100a641396&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coveted Stanley Quencher cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629a119be4b0b1100a641396" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stanleyrelaunch-griffinwynne-07072022-629a119be4b0b1100a641396&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">coveted Stanley Quencher cup</a> tends to sell out in minutes, thanks to its popularity on TikTok.
With a 150,000-person waitlist and a hashtag that’s been viewed over 461 million times on TikTok, the Stanley 40-ounce Adventure Quencher travel tumbler might just be the internet’s favorite (and most perpetually sold-out) drinking vessel.

Today, we’ve got good news for the legions of thirsty people desperate to get their hands on this viral cup: a re-stock just landed on Stanley’s website, and it includes a colorful floral design created by non-binary Seattle-based muralist Glynn Rosenberg in addition to a new icy blue aqua colorway and a full range of 11 core colors.

Lovingly nicknamed “the Quencher” or the “Stanley cup” (not to be confused with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy) by its rabid online fanbase, the tumbler is a dishwasher safe, double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup with a handle, splash-proof screw-on top and reusable straw that claims to keep hot drinks hot for seven hours and cold drinks cold for 11.

Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley, told HuffPost that during a recent restock earlier this month, it took only 12 minutes for all 11 classic colors and two “limited edition” hues to sell out completely.

“Love, love, love it,” wrote verified reviewer Carrie F. on Stanley’s website. “Wish I had more but they’re always sold out!!!” Reviewer Monica H. added that they had “purchased three already and plan to buy more when they are back in stock.”

Stanley
A new floral design
Behold: Stanley's first-ever artist collaboration for the Adventure Quencher tumbler, featuring colorful rhododendrons and poppies designed by Glynn Rosenberg. Inspired by intricate flowers with imperfections, Rosenberg wanted to create a stimulating piece with multiple layers and overlapping shapes and lines.
$40 at Stanley
Amazon
A cool blue
Step into summer with this vibrant new aqua color. Its icy blue hue will look great with white nail polish.
$40 at Stanley
Stanley
A shell-like shade
Named after a marine snail and the shiny gorgeous inner part of a shell, the “abalone” colorway is a beautiful dusty lavender.
$40 at Stanley
Stanley
A classic neutral
A sandy brown color that goes with everything, “driftwood” is the daily drinker that will blend in school or at work.
$40 at Stanley
Amazon
A dazzling, fruity hue
Bright and juicy like its namesake citrus, the “grapefruit” colorway will bring you the joy of summer all year long. It's a bright orange-red that doesn't scream traffic cone, so it's perfect for both parties and important work meetings.
$40 at Stanley
Stanley
A winter-y, refreshing green
A muted green that's mellow but still fresh, the “shrub”-colored tumbler is for green thumbs, plant girls and people who kill cactuses but dream about becoming gardeners.
$40 at Stanley

The cup’s unstoppable popularity came as a surprise to the heritage camping brand, which had discontinued the style in 2019, according to the New York Times. It wasn’t until a trio of bloggers shared it with their highly engaged, predominantly female audience and campaigned to Stanley to bring the cup back into its inventory that the brand saw the product’s potential with an untapped audience.

“The Stanley Quencher success story is one of our brand listening to women for incredible results,” Reilly told HuffPost. “The Quencher’s popularity comes from listening to female consumers and providing them with the colors, innovation, durability and style they covet.”

Often tagged with TikTok’s popular “emotional support waterbottle” hashtag, the cup has become synonymous with key social demographics, namely Utah moms, beautiful people in athleisure with perfect “no makeup” makeup and chunky gold jewelry and aspiring influencers who post stylized videos of all the items they own. It comes in dreamy, muted tones with names like “abalone” and “chambray.”

There’s no telling how long the current inventory is going to stick around, so hurry up if you’d like to nab one of these coveted cups for yourself.

