Stanley The coveted Stanley Quencher cup tends to sell out in minutes, thanks to its popularity on TikTok.

With a 150,000-person waitlist and a hashtag that’s been viewed over 461 million times on TikTok, the Stanley 40-ounce Adventure Quencher travel tumbler might just be the internet’s favorite (and most perpetually sold-out) drinking vessel.

Today, we’ve got good news for the legions of thirsty people desperate to get their hands on this viral cup: a re-stock just landed on Stanley’s website, and it includes a colorful floral design created by non-binary Seattle-based muralist Glynn Rosenberg in addition to a new icy blue aqua colorway and a full range of 11 core colors.

Lovingly nicknamed “the Quencher” or the “Stanley cup” (not to be confused with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy) by its rabid online fanbase, the tumbler is a dishwasher safe, double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup with a handle, splash-proof screw-on top and reusable straw that claims to keep hot drinks hot for seven hours and cold drinks cold for 11.

Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley, told HuffPost that during a recent restock earlier this month, it took only 12 minutes for all 11 classic colors and two “limited edition” hues to sell out completely.

“Love, love, love it,” wrote verified reviewer Carrie F. on Stanley’s website. “Wish I had more but they’re always sold out!!!” Reviewer Monica H. added that they had “purchased three already and plan to buy more when they are back in stock.”

The cup’s unstoppable popularity came as a surprise to the heritage camping brand, which had discontinued the style in 2019, according to the New York Times. It wasn’t until a trio of bloggers shared it with their highly engaged, predominantly female audience and campaigned to Stanley to bring the cup back into its inventory that the brand saw the product’s potential with an untapped audience.

“The Stanley Quencher success story is one of our brand listening to women for incredible results,” Reilly told HuffPost. “The Quencher’s popularity comes from listening to female consumers and providing them with the colors, innovation, durability and style they covet.”

There’s no telling how long the current inventory is going to stick around, so hurry up if you’d like to nab one of these coveted cups for yourself.