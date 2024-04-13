ShoppingTikTokFood and Drink

12 Cool And Functional Stanley Cups That Aren't The Viral Tumbler

News flash: The brand sells other types of drinking vessels.
Stanley's "cap and carry" bottle, slim stainless steel bottle, 20-ounce Quencher, and flip-straw tumbler
Target
We all love the Stanley Quencher. Available in a variety of colors and guaranteed to keep you ostentatiouslhydrated, this 40-ounce tumbler is arguably one of the most coveted kitchen goods in recent memory.

But what if we told you that Target sells a handful of other cool Stanley cups that aren’t the Quencher? Not only that, but most of them cost less than the Quencher’s hefty $45 price tag.

Intrigued? Here are the best non-Quencher Stanley cups you can get at Target.

1
Target
A 20-ounce tumbler without the handle
For anyone who's a little overwhelmed by the voluminous capacity of Stanley's flagship product, this 20-ounce option is about half the size and has a slightly sleeker silhouette thanks to its handle-free design. Available in two subdued colors, it boasts all the same features of its larger cousin, with double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. “Perfect size, fits cup holders, keeps cold for hours,” wrote reviewer cd92. “I recommend for anyone who doesn’t want to carry around the big clunky one!”
$30 at Target
2
Target
A 20-ounce flip straw tumbler
Leakproof cups are always key, and this one is guaranteed to get the job done. This 20-ounce “IceFlow” tumbler prevents spills while keeping your beverage ice cold. BPA-free and dishwasher safe, this Stanley tumbler features an easy carry handle and is cup holder-compatible.
$30 at Target
3
Target
A slim and sleek water bottle that’s perfect for on-the-go
If you’re looking for a lightweight water bottle that will keep your beverages nice and cold without taking up too much space, this slim 20-ounce Stanley bottle is a great pick. This bottle, with its fun color and pattern options, has a unique opening at the shoulder so you can still add ice. A few twists will activate its leakproof seal, but you can easily unscrew it for when you’re ready to start sipping.
$30 at Target
4
Target
A leakproof water bottle for all your adventures
Stanley’s Adventure to-go bottle is perfect for everyday use or, as the name implies, adventures. Whether you’re transporting a hot or cold drink, this bottle will keep it warm (or cool) for hours. Leakproof with an insulated lid for easy sipping, this cup includes a pour-through stopper for your smoothest pour ever.
$28 at Target
5
Target
A "cap and carry" water bottle
This slim 24-ounce bottle is made from a “featherweight” spun steel that claims to be 33% lighter than what's typically used in stainless steel drinking vessels. It's equipped with an ergonomic carrying lid and promises to keep drinks cold for 10 hours and iced for 2 days.
$35 at Target
6
Target
A spill-proof commuter cup for piping hot coffee
The brand’s “transit” mug is made with the same lightweight steel as the previous bottle, making it even easier to stuff into your bag as you sprint out the door to beat the morning rush. It promises to keep 16 ounces worth of liquid hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours or iced for up to 30 hours. You can also sip through the locking leakproof lid. The silhouette is designed to fit into most car cup holders, too.
$30 at Target
7
Target
A stackable pint glass available in the prettiest colors
This 16-ounce stainless steel stacking pint is available in a red and purple stripe, a teal stripe, cobalt and sunshine and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold for hours. They’re stackable, too, so if you purchase more than one they’re easy to store.
$20 at Target
8
Target
A tumbler for when you’re taking your wine to go
Sunset walks with a tumbler of wine (or cocktail or mocktail) are one of the best parts of summer nights, if you ask us. This 10-ounce Stanley tumbler makes that dream possible thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation and a drink-thru lid for easy sipping and minimal splashes. This tumbler is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and available in three tropical colors. Not the wine or cocktail type? No worries — you can pour your hot latte or coffee into it and it will keep it hot for an hour-and-a-half.
$20 at Target
9
Target
A Stanely mug for your coffee and tea
Stanley’s classic 12-ounce mug is perfect for keeping your coffee or tea hot for an hour and a half. And if you’re opting for a cold beverage, it will keep it cool for three hours. This mug features a drink-through lid to prevent spills and splashes while you’re out and about, and like most of Stanley’s products, it’s dishwasher-safe.
$14.54 at Target
10
Target
The classic you know and love in some fun Target-exclusive colors
If you have your heart set on the classic, we're here to remind you that Target carries 45-ounce hydration behemoth in a rotating assortment of exclusive colorways — and the current assortment is giving '80s beach nostalgia in the best possible way. Along with this geometric "summer plaid," you can find a mauve, teal and citrus-y yellow. In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, know that this internet-famous cup is made from double-walled vacuum-insulated steel and is equipped with a three-position lid that allows you to either drink from the included straw, sip directly from the lid or lock it closed to protect the contents. It promises to keep drinks cold for 11 hours or iced for two days.
$45 at Target
11
Target
A 2-gallon water (or margarita) jug
If you plan on hosting any outdoor parties or picnics this summer, a big water jug like this one will come in handy. This Target-exclusive jug can keep up to two gallons of liquid cold for two days thanks to double-wall foam insulation. This leakproof fast-flow jug is perfect for serving water, lemonade, iced tea, margaritas — and the list goes on — at all your spring and summer events.
$55 at Target
12
Target
A stainless steel pitcher to keep your cocktails cool for hours
If a two-gallon water jug feels a little extreme for your lifestyle, opt for this 64-ounce pitcher instead. Double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your water, cocktails and lemonade cold for hours — and if you want to keep that chill feeling going, go ahead and invest in the stackable pint glasses above.
$45 at Target
13
Target
A brightly colored can chiller
Whether it’s a beer, can of coke or healthy prebiotic soda, this can chiller fits a standard 12-ounce can and will keep it cold for hours. Available in cobalt or sunshine, this BPA-free pick is dishwasher safe and features double-wall vacuum insulation.
$20 at Target
