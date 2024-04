12 Cool And Functional Stanley Cups That Aren't The Viral Tumbler

The classic you know and love in some fun Target-exclusive colors

If you have your heart set on the classic, we're here to remind you that Target carries 45-ounce hydration behemoth in a rotating assortment of exclusive colorways — and the current assortment is giving '80s beach nostalgia in the best possible way. Along with this geometric " summer plaid ," you can find a mauve teal and citrus-y yellow . In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, know that this internet-famous cup is made from double-walled vacuum-insulated steel and is equipped with a three-position lid that allows you to either drink from the included straw, sip directly from the lid or lock it closed to protect the contents. It promises to keep drinks cold for 11 hours or iced for two days.