'The Office' Star Speaks Out Against Racist Abuse He's Receiving Online

Leslie David Baker, who played lovable curmudgeon Stanley Hudson on “The Office,” has become a target of racist abuse.

Baker is in the midst of trying to get an “Office” spinoff called “Uncle Stan” off the ground, and launched a Kickstarter for the pilot episode earlier this year. Though he’s already surpassed his fundraising goal, on Tuesday the actor shared disturbing messages he’s received in the process.

“For those of you who don’t believe racism is still alive in the world... here’s the proof,” Baker wrote on Instagram, sharing racist and deeply unsettling messages directed at him and his spinoff efforts. “Our goal has simply been to entertain and give the fans a quality series. These rants are evidence that there is still a great deal of work that needs to be done here in America regarding racism.”

Baker added, “Bigotry and hate will not be allowed to irradicate [sic] art or Black people. Enough said.”

Sardar Khan, Baker’s business partner on the project, posted an update to the Kickstarter addressing the messages.

“We have always been firm believers in not staying silent in the face of injustice. These disgusting hateful messages were sent to us via Instagram yesterday,” Khan said. “Black Lives will always matter. If anyone agrees with ANY of the hate and bigotry that was in the messages sent to us, kindly remove yourself from this campaign.”

After calling out the messages, Baker received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, including former “The Office﻿” co-star Angela Kinsey.

“Leslie, I am so sorry. That is horrible and makes me sad. I love you so much,” Kinsey wrote. “You bring so much joy to so many. I can’t wait to see the Uncle Stan show!”

