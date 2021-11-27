Stanley Tucci Reminds Everyone He’s Related To John Krasinski In Sweet Instagram Post

Stanley Tucci shared a photo of himself with John Krasinski on Friday which reminded the world that, yes, the actors are brothers-in-law.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS,” Tucci captioned the Polaroid-style image of the pair that he posted to Instagram.

Tucci also shared a viral video that TikTok star Alexa Shoen first posted in August in which she claims to meditate on the duo’s family connection whenever she’s “stressed out about the weight of the world.”

Tucci is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt, the sister of his “Devil Wears Prada” costar Emily Blunt. Tucci met Felicity at Emily’s 2010 wedding to Krasinski.

Tucci and Krasinski are “both the American sons-in-law in the Blunt family,” Shoen says in the clip, below. She imagines them wearing paper hats on Boxing Day and shaking hands while carrying side dishes to a Thanksgiving meal.

“It is my deepest meditative practice to just go through this scenario in my head,” she says.

