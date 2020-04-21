Stanley Tucci Makes A Negroni And The Internet Thirsts For Him

“The Hunger Games” and “Spotlight” star Stanley Tucci is one of the most underrated actors in the business. But he’s getting plenty of props for his bartending. (See the video below.)

The Emmy-winning actor transfixed the internet Monday with an Instagram tutorial on making a Negroni, an Italian cocktail that involves gin, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Dude has quarantini game. The love and care with which he makes the drink made the internet thirst — for him and his gorgeous creation.

Cheers to Tucci for turning shelter-in-place into a truly happy hour during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some fun tweets:

not to be horny on main but stanley tucci doing a cocktail masterclass on igtv is the most erotic thing in the world pic.twitter.com/LphyhHHKS8 — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) April 20, 2020

May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/62R1TjsAqA — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020

We’ll never be as cool as Stanley Tucci and it’s about time we just accept it. pic.twitter.com/D1beeQDBe7 — ReelgoodUK (@ReelgoodUK) April 21, 2020

Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020

women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so — Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020

I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020