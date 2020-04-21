ENTERTAINMENT

Stanley Tucci Makes A Negroni And The Internet Thirsts For Him

"The Hunger Games" actor took the quarantini to a new level during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Hunger Games” and “Spotlight” star Stanley Tucci is one of the most underrated actors in the business. But he’s getting plenty of props for his bartending. (See the video below.)

The Emmy-winning actor transfixed the internet Monday with an Instagram tutorial on making a Negroni, an Italian cocktail that involves gin, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Dude has quarantini game. The love and care with which he makes the drink made the internet thirst — for him and his gorgeous creation.

Cheers to Tucci for turning shelter-in-place into a truly happy hour during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are some fun tweets: 

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stanley Tucci Negroni
CONVERSATIONS