The Lakers' Staples Center Gets A New Name And Fans Cry Foul

Fans slammed the renaming of Staples Center in Los Angeles to Crypto.com Arena, which was announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Staples Center is home to the NBA’s Lakers, as well as the Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks. On Christmas Day, the venue will officially change its name under a $700 million deal with the Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform, according to The Associated Press.

Many on Twitter said they’ll continue calling it Staples Center ― “as long as I’m on this earth,” one fan vowed.

Some of the L.A. sports faithful, including Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa, insisted the arena will always be “The House That Kobe Built.” Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA championships in the building and he was memorialized there after his death in a 2020 helicopter crash.

New name be damned:

The only name name the Staples Center should do is calling it Kobe Bryant Arena. It’s the house Kobe Built! — #LakeShow Rudy (@LakeShowRudy) November 17, 2021

Calling it the Staples Center for as long as I’m on this earth 🙏



The house that Kobe Bryant built 🐐 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 17, 2021

Vanessa Bryant’s response to news of the Staples Center name change. pic.twitter.com/hV1t1G2OEM — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) November 17, 2021

The house that Kobe built (Staples Center) is gonna called “https://t.co/KjhKn4rAXt Arena”?



Yuck! pic.twitter.com/8kwCeSspWj — Sean “Bean Bryant”⛹🏽‍♂️ (@seanlamarre) November 17, 2021

Staples Center will forever be known as 'The House That Kobe Built' 💜💛🐍 pic.twitter.com/iirjxGYtUs — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 17, 2021

Its Mama named him Staples Center so I'm going to call it Staples Center https://t.co/33jcuC0gUJ pic.twitter.com/fCD1YHFyKX — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) November 17, 2021

Staples Center … forever 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3MB9epkwaW — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 17, 2021