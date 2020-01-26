Staples Center Lights Up Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Ahead Of Grammy Awards

The Staples Center, which hosted the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, illuminated the now-retired jerseys belonging to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend died earlier in the day.

The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers.

Hundreds of fans reportedly flocked to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the Lakers play their home games, with some telling KTLA that “they didn’t know where else to go.”