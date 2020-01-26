Staples Center Lights Up Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Ahead Of Grammy Awards

The Staples Center, which hosted the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, illuminated the now-retired jerseys belonging to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend died earlier in the day.
The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers.
Hundreds of fans reportedly flocked to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the Lakers play their home games, with some telling KTLA that “they didn’t know where else to go.”
The Staples Center flew flags at half mast and showed images of Bryant on big screens around the arena. Bryant’s “8” and “24” jerseys, which hang from the arena’s ceiling, were also illuminated.
Grammys host Alicia Keys gave an impassioned speech about Bryant’s legacy as the show began.
“We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” she said.
Boyz II Men then joined her on stage to sing a rendition of their song “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday.”