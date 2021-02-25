5 Star-Studded Movies That Are Popular On Netflix Right Now

Almost a year ago to the day, Netflix released a feature that ranks the most popular movies and shows on the platform.

I’ve been tracking the list each week and have noticed that most of the content that makes these rankings are either Netflix Originals, shows like “The Office” or children’s fare. But occasionally, non-Netflix movies for adults also make this list. Assuming you’re an adult and not a “CoComelon”-streaming child, I figured rounding these up might help you find something to watch.

"War Dogs"

February in particular has had a few star-studded movies consistently in the top 10, such as 2016’s “War Dogs” and 2010’s “Shutter Island.”

Below are a few of the films that made the movie-specific popularity ranking throughout this month.

Premise: In this action-comedy directed by Todd Phillips, two young men team up to become international arms dealers as they realize they can just buy and sell weapons online with minimal work during the Iraq War. They get in over their heads when they land a contract with the United States to provide hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons ― a cache they struggle to acquire without tapping the black market.

Stars: Ana de Armas, Bradley Cooper, Jonah Hill and Miles Teller

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Premise: In this action-thriller, a woman gets convicted for a murder she claims she didn’t commit, leaving a husband to raise their son alone. When her appeals fail, the husband decides to do whatever it takes to break her out of prison.

Stars: Elizabeth Banks, Russell Crowe, Liam Neeson and Olivia Wilde

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Premise: In this psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, a man investigates a mental facility on a remote island. He discovers an eerie atmosphere and must parse out the mysteries of why he got this detective assignment.

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Kingsley, Mark Ruffalo and Michelle Williams

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Premise: In this action-comedy, a bounty hunter and a con artist team up for a heist. Neither can trust each other at first given their competing paths, but to steal the millions they have to develop a close bond.

Stars: Mike Epps, Ice Cube and Eva Mendes

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Premise: In this paranormal thriller directed by James Wan, investigators check out claims of an evil spirit occupying a London home in 1977. The spirit appears to take possession of a child living at the house and then goes to war with the investigators.

Stars: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson