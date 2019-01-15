A 'Star Trek' Spinoff Starring Michelle Yeoh Is In The Works

Captain Philippa Georgiou is definitely prospering.

Michelle Yeoh, who portrays the character on TV series “Star Trek: Discovery,” will be getting her own spinoff series, CBS All Access has announced.

“Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play,” Yeoh said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see where it all goes ― certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Michelle Yeoh's character from "Star Trek: Discovery" is getting a spinoff series.

Alex Kurtzman, an executive producer on “Discovery,” noted in a statement that Yeoh, who’s featured in several trailblazing movies like “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” has “shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades.”

“We’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou,” Kurtzman said.

The series will reportedly center on Georgiou’s experiences on Starfleet’s Section 31 division, an autonomous, secret organization. In the second season of “Discovery,” the show hinted at Georgiou’s induction into the secret organization in a deleted scene from the finale. The spinoff is set to continue that storyline.

After Yeoh’s icy performance in “Crazy Rich Asians,” many Asian-Americans can’t seem to get enough of the legend. And throngs of fans, along with fellow “Discovery” actress Rekha Sharma, were stoked at the prospect of a series with Yeoh front and center.

Michelle frakking Yeoh.

It's about time she has her own series WOOHOO 💪🏽 Leave it to the incredible Star Trek franchise to Make It So! 💃🏽🖖🏽😍 And with these amazing women at the helm!! Congrats, ladies! THANK YOU FOR MAKING MY DAY, STAR TREK! #StarTrek #diversity #MichelleYeoh https://t.co/cykl3eh0mf — Rekha Sharma (@TheRekhaSharma) January 15, 2019

I freaking love Star Trek. And this is the best Star Trek news ever. https://t.co/U3na2o1ewp — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) January 14, 2019

I’ve been waiting for this all of my life. My Captain. My Emperor. My #StarTrek

H/t @MarcusHanson17 https://t.co/bdrg1iJg9n — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) January 14, 2019