Stephen Colbert's Team Quizzed The 'Star Wars' Cast And It Went Awry

The forthcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the franchise’s ninth and final installment, so Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” crew seized on what is likely its last chance to quiz the cast.
But the “Just One Question” bit went slightly awry.
Colbert’s team asked actors Oscar Isaac (who plays Poe Dameron), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), as well asdirector J.J. Abrams, a series of questions.
They received some unexpected, comical answers ― even eliciting some (fake) anger from Isaac who at one point amusingly declared: “Yeah, you know better than me, right?”
Check out the fun bit, which ended with a summary of the franchise, here:
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released Dec. 20.