It’s the strange word heard ’round the galaxy ― or at least ’round “Star Wars” fandom ― and it sounds a lot like “Maclunkey!”

The new Disney+ streaming service includes a host of “Star Wars” content, including the one that started it all: “Episode IV ― A New Hope.” The original 1977 release famously featured Harrison Ford’s Han Solo firing first at the bounty hunter Greedo during an encounter at the Mos Eisley cantina on Tatooine.

The scene was edited later to show Greedo firing first because, in the words of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, he didn’t want his hero to be a “cold-blooded killer.”

The change ticked off fans and spawned a cottage industry in “Han Shot First” T-shirts.

The new edition unveiled this week tweaked that sequence again. Just before he shoots at Han Solo, Greedo yells something that sounds like “Maclunkey!”

In the Disney+ version of Star Wars Greedo now shouts "MACLUNKEY" before getting shot. This is now my favorite version because why the hell not? MACLUNKEY! #starwars #maclunkey pic.twitter.com/k1XmP8wAZT — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

Most of Greedo’s words, spoken in his own language, were accompanied by English captions. “Maclunkey!” was not.

Stranger still, Disney said the addition ― a single odd exclamation ― was done by Lucas himself.

A Disney rep told The Verge that the “Star Wars” creator made the alteration before the company acquired his Lucasfilm company in a $4 billion deal in 2012.

Several fans and the website Slate discovered that the phrase was actually “ma klounkee.” It was used in the 1999 prequel “The Phantom Menace” and means “I’ll end you.”

There's more to #maclunkey than you think: @swankmotron remembered Sebulba using the word as a threat in Episode 1, so I did the homework -- he was right.



The pronunciation is different, but Greedo's new last words were already established in Star Wars. That means a lot. https://t.co/pNwWPEqsiY pic.twitter.com/t2aJYzUT9V — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) November 12, 2019

The Verge also reported that Han and Greedo now simultaneously shoot at each other.

Garrett McDowell of Letterboxd posted a comparison showing how the scene had changed over the years:

Well, they've done it again. #DisneyPlus appears to have altered the infamous Han and Greedo scene from #StarWars. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/6aGqwoOrzF — Garrett McDowell (@GarrettMcDowel1) November 12, 2019

Whether it’s “Maclunkey” or “ma klounkee” or something else entirely, the unexpected addition had “Star Wars” fans talking:

Looks like the seed money that Maclunkey Toilet Pucks™️ gave to Disney+ is really paying off. #maclunkey https://t.co/ttgwz1BZLV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 12, 2019

#Maclunkey

Just because it’s so weirdly funny. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2019

I crosschecked the Disney+ version of A New Hope with the original scene and the 2011 remaster. Maclunkey is real and new. We are living in a maclunkey world and I am a maclunkey girl. https://t.co/wkugp0BQxF — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) November 12, 2019

BREAKING: Greedo shouting "Maclunkey" isn't the only major change to the Original #starwars trilogy on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7HMRKGQkc0 — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

Hats off to the king of the long game pranksters, Sir George Lucas, who made yet another bizarre and unnecessary change to the "Han shoots first" scene in A New Hope and has kept it buttoned for *SEVEN YEARS* waiting for Disney to find out. Absolute badass #Maclunkey legend. pic.twitter.com/DU3gO1sTSh — Kippy Woo (@TygerWhoCame2T) November 12, 2019

Maclunkey shot first https://t.co/wVrRIIcJ6k — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2019

"Maclunkey" has the exact same vibe as "Oh yeah, Duff Man!" from The Simpsons, which makes sense since Disney and Fox are now the same company.



So, yknow, synergy. https://t.co/dYvykGryHh — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) November 12, 2019

if you paid attention to the extended Star Wars canon you would know that Maclunkey is Greedo's partner, who was one week from retirement when Han killed him. the line is a devastating rebuke — James Wades (@jamesodinwade) November 12, 2019

This is both the dumbest and greatest thing on Disney+. https://t.co/9Aezo4RNBx — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) November 12, 2019

i can't believe they changed the Han/Greedo scene yet again pic.twitter.com/vRK5mtiupc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 12, 2019

So.

I'm going to Galaxy's Edge tomorrow.

For the first time ever.



Where do I scream out Maclunkey? — Li'l Miss Scorpio Thanksgiving 🦂🙌🦃🍁 (@emilyabclark) November 13, 2019

In Greedo's language "Maclunkey" means "please don't shoot, I have a wife and children who depend on me" but sure, make your little jokes. — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) November 12, 2019

Get out your wallets, Star Wars fans #maclunkey pic.twitter.com/FkFiixgWKO — Robb Pettit (@robbpettit) November 13, 2019

actually maclunkey means echuta — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 13, 2019

Who could have predicted on November 12th, 2019 everyone would be talking about fucking Greedo? #Maclunkey pic.twitter.com/nUWEiEhRrE — Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) November 13, 2019