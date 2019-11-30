The Walt Disney Company held a special screening of its upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” movie on Friday for a man with a terminal illness who wanted to see the film before he dies.

The man and his young son got to watch the film ahead of its official Dec. 20 release date after staff at Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, southern England ― where the man is a patient ― started a Twitter campaign because “time is not on his side.”

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

The plotlines of “Star Wars” films are usually kept under lock and key until their release. But the plea went viral and eventually came to the attention of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced on Thursday that the movie would be shared with the patient and his family.

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

The man watched the film on a laptop brought over to the hospice by a Disney employee, per the hospice:

This morning, a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up at our Hospice with a laptop that had a very important movie on it. Our amazing patient has now seen #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker with his son 💚



Full statement here:https://t.co/6KWl8jQHj1 pic.twitter.com/gfgxRXPeoe — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

The man even got to see the movie before actor Mark Hamill, who stars in it as Luke Skywalker:

Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019

“I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen,” the man said via a statement released by the hospice. “During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family.”

“I am a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977!” he added. “I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds."

The patient’s wife said the family had been “truly humbled by everyone’s support.” “What has happened over the past few days has been truly mind-blowing. From a simple conversation to witnessing the outpouring of generosity has been amazing. The massive Star Wars community has been incredible,” she added. Lisa Davies, speaking on behalf of the hospice, said she was “utterly speechless” about the successful social media campaign.