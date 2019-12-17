In a showdown between the Walkerskys and the Vadersteins, players had to choose the most popular answers in a survey asking what’s the worst body part to have chopped off by a light saber.

The Vadersteins’ Billy Dee Williams, who plays Lando Calrissian, blurted out “penis” and it was a correct answer (the survey said “private parts”). It also was a funny one, given the reaction.

The mention of “penis” and “Star Wars” on the same nationally televised network program was unexpected, but nevertheless enjoyable.

Watch Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Keri Russell and others go toe to toe in what Kimmel called “Force Family Feud.”