New 'Star Wars' Clip Shows The Jedi Who Spoke To Rey In That Critical Scene

A new clip promoting the home video release of “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” gives viewers a chance to see who spoke to Rey during the film’s climax.

Caution: Spoilers ahead

The clip shows Rey, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, calling on the Jedi of the past for help after she was left weakened from her battle with Emperor Palpatine (her grandfather, as it turned out).

“Be with me,” she said, helplessly watching as Palpatine attacks the Resistance.

Earlier in the film, she tried calling on the Jedi using those same words, but failed. This time, they were there for her and the new clip posted on the Star Wars Twitter feed puts faces to some of those voices:

The Force surrounds you... let it lift you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker only on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

The clip shows only part of the scene.

Fans have also made their own version showing each of the Jedi who spoke to Rey during those critical moments: