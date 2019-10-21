Take ‘One Last Look’: Emotional Final ‘Star Wars' Trailer Drops

An emotional final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped on Monday night, offering new clues into the long-awaited last chapter in the saga.

The trailer has all the usual “Star Wars” elements: fantastic landscapes, massive space battles and, of course, an epic lightsaber duel between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Kylo Ren, portrayed by Adam Driver.

The battle appears to take place on the remains of the Death Star from “Return of the Jedi” and features voiceover from Emperor Palpatine who was thought to have died in that film.

At one point, the two stand in what appears to be the Throne Room ― where Darth Vader fought Luke Skywalker in the 1983 film before turning on Palpatine to save his son.

The trailer also shows what could well be the final words of a beloved character.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens Dec. 20. Tickets are on sale now.

The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

Though “The Rise of Skywalker” is the ninth and final chapter in the saga that started with 1977′s “Star Wars,” Disney plans more films with new storylines. There are also several series in the works for its Disney+ streaming service.