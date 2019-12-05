If it’s time for the Jedi to end, does that mean it’s also time for the Skywalkers to begin?

With Episode IX, “The Rise of Skywalker,” capping off the nine-film “Star Wars” saga after more than 40 years, theories about what will happen are hitting hyperdrive. And when it comes to the filmmakers, mum’s the word.

In an interview, “Rise of Skywalker” co-writer Chris Terrio (“Argo,” “Batman v Superman”) shared some insight into a pre-movie meeting with George Lucas, saying it was much more of a philosophical conversation about the themes the “Star Wars” creator originally had planned, rather than about specific plot points.

“It was more really about the nature of the Jedi and the nature of the Force and the light versus the dark, and all these things that George has thought so deeply and carefully about for so long,” he said. “It was really sitting at the foot of the lotus tree of George and just trying to listen to his thinking on these topics because he’s, of course, thought about it longer than any of us.”

But when it came to anything possibly spoilery, Terrio wasn’t talking: That means no hints of any Baby Yoda, midi-chlorians or even a shirtless Kylo. However, in regard to theories, he did have some very interesting non-answers.

Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd. Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Theory 1: In “Rise of Skywalker,” the Jedi will be replaced by Skywalkers

It’s the most popular theory heading into the final movie. With the Jedi supposedly coming to an end, fans are assuming there will either be a new order of Jedi and/or a new religion altogether that balances the light side and the dark side. With the title as “Rise of Skywalker,” and this film ending the main nine-movie saga, it would make sense that it might conclude with the beginning of a new Skywalker religion.

The theory’s stans have pointed to the movie’s purple logo for evidence, since it’s the color you’d get if you combined Kylo’s and Rey’s red and blue lightsabers together.

But is there any truth to this? Terrio isn’t saying anything.

“I have heard that one,” the writer said with a laugh. “That’s all I’m willing to say right now on that.”

Hm.

HuffPost also brought up the theory to C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, who marveled at the fans’ creativity.

“I love and have always been fascinated because it has grown and grown, the inventiveness of the fan psyche,” he told HuffPost. “They come up with the most amazing, inventive theories, and I think it shows their intelligence and their love and their association with George Lucas’ product, his film, his saga that we are going to so honor with, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ — whatever that means.”

Theory 2: Rey is a clone

The “Rey is a clone” theory has been an idea floating around for years. Sure, in “Last Jedi” Kylo Ren claims that Rey’s parents are just no-name junk traders, but the director of that film, Rian Johnson, previously told HuffPost that Rey’s parentage is still open. Does the return of Palpatine in “Rise of Skywalker” and the image of “Dark Rey” in the trailer hint at some cloning shenanigans? Is Rey, who’s somehow a powerful Force user despite very little training, a clone of Palpatine in order to keep him around?

Terrio says he’s heard that theory too and also gets into the story like fans do.

“Before ‘The Force Awakens’ came out and before ‘The Last Jedi’ came out, I too would check fan sites to see what was going on and if anybody knew anything about ‘Star Wars,’ about what was happening,” he said. “I totally get that theory, and I totally get the hunger to know it, because I myself wanted to know all those things about ‘Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi.’ But I can’t say anything about the veracity of those things. Other than, you know, they’re there.”

Theory 3: Rey and Kylo are related

In Terrio’s film “Batman v Superman,” the titular characters stop fighting because they learn they have some common ground: Their moms are both named Martha. So we asked, could that also be the endgame for Kylo and Rey? Will they find out their moms have the same name: Leia?

“I really admire the sort of narrative way you connected those things,” Terrio said. “Because I think a lot of the characters will discover that they have these things in common that maybe they didn’t know at the beginning of the film. I say that not as a loaded answer, but just as a general statement about the characters coming together.”

He added: “The fact that the characters go on this adventure together is fertile ground for lots of dramatic situations that we haven’t had before because Rey and Finn and Poe and C-3PO, as we’ve seen in the trailers, are off on this adventure together. They’re all discovering new things all the time about themselves and each other.”

So there you have it. Did we confront Terrio with a real theory from the movie? We’ll find out Dec. 20.