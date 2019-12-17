ENTERTAINMENT

Reactions To New 'Star Wars' Film Suggest It's A Force To Be Reckoned With

One Twitter user said "The Rise Of Skywalker" was "going to take me about 9 days to process."

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” doesn’t officially open in theaters until Friday, but advance word from Monday’s official premiere in Los Angeles suggests aspects of the film are sure to get a rise out of fans.

None of the preliminary Twitter comments give away any spoilers, but the overall reaction suggests the film is stuffed with enough special effects and narrative exposition for at least another saga.

Others fanboyed out on the film.

And multiple people liked the film but admitted it was a lot to take in.

