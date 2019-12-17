Reactions To New 'Star Wars' Film Suggest It's A Force To Be Reckoned With

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” doesn’t officially open in theaters until Friday, but advance word from Monday’s official premiere in Los Angeles suggests aspects of the film are sure to get a rise out of fans.
None of the preliminary Twitter comments give away any spoilers, but the overall reaction suggests the film is stuffed with enough special effects and narrative exposition for at least another saga.
Others fanboyed out on the film.
And multiple people liked the film but admitted it was a lot to take in.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The Costumes of Star Wars