Twitter Users Wonder Why There's A Hair Dryer Unicycle In New 'Star Wars' Trailer

Like all good movie trailers, the one for the final film in the “Star Wars” series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” raises more questions than it answers.
But there’s one especially big question nagging people on Twitter: Why is BB-8 hanging around with a hair dryer unicycle?
See?
The appliance-like droid is named Dio, according to IGN, which offered no other details.
Naturally, you can’t tease a character that looks like that and not get the Twittersphere speculating. One personal care appliance in particular kept being mentioned:
Yes, the hair dryer was a popular theory, but others had different interpretations.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will premiere Dec. 20.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said that Dio the droid was seen with R2-D2, not BB-8.