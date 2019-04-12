WEIRD NEWS

Twitter Users Wonder Why There's A Hair Dryer Unicycle In New 'Star Wars' Trailer

Some people think Dio, the new droid, looks like a desk lamp, a megaphone or a hamster wheel.

Like all good movie trailers, the one for the final film in the “Star Wars” series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” raises more questions than it answers.

But there’s one especially big question nagging people on Twitter: Why is BB-8 hanging around with a hair dryer unicycle? 

See? 

The appliance-like droid is named Dio, according to IGN, which offered no other details. 

Naturally, you can’t tease a character that looks like that and not get the Twittersphere speculating. One personal care appliance in particular kept being mentioned:

Yes, the hair dryer was a popular theory, but others had different interpretations.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will premiere Dec. 20.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said that Dio the droid was seen with R2-D2, not BB-8.

